Chicken salad sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
More about Spread & Co
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
pulled chicken thigh, green goddess, grapes, mixed greens, pickled cucumbers, on our house brioche bread
More about Black Star Co-op
Black Star Co-op
7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
House made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, aioli, on Easy Tiger Sourdough. Served with seasoned chips
More about Paperboy
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Vadouvan Curry Spiced Chicken Salad, Dijon Mustard, Celery, Red Onion, Green Onion. Bread and Butter Pickles & Crispy Chicken Skin on Flax Bread served with Potato Wedges
More about TLC
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Classic Chicken Salad with Romaine, Celery, Rosemary, Red Grapes, Pecans, Red Onion (all ingredients already mixed with chicken)
*We proudly source our chicken from Redbird Farms
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo
|$8.75
More about Sala and betty
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard
More about Austin Eastciders
PIZZA
Austin Eastciders
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Easy Tiger bun, iceberg, salt and vinegar chips, red onion, Valentina hot sauce
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|HALF CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$7.25