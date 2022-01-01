Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Austin restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
pulled chicken thigh, green goddess, grapes, mixed greens, pickled cucumbers, on our house brioche bread
More about Spread & Co
Main pic

 

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
House made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, aioli, on Easy Tiger Sourdough. Served with seasoned chips
More about Black Star Co-op
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Vadouvan Curry Spiced Chicken Salad, Dijon Mustard, Celery, Red Onion, Green Onion. Bread and Butter Pickles & Crispy Chicken Skin on Flax Bread served with Potato Wedges
More about Paperboy
Item pic

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Classic Chicken Salad with Romaine, Celery, Rosemary, Red Grapes, Pecans, Red Onion (all ingredients already mixed with chicken)
*We proudly source our chicken from Redbird Farms
More about TLC
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar image

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo$8.75
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard
More about Sala and betty
Item pic

PIZZA

Austin Eastciders

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Easy Tiger bun, iceberg, salt and vinegar chips, red onion, Valentina hot sauce
More about Austin Eastciders
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HALF CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$7.25
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
More about Cookbook

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Pineapple Fried Rice

Panna Cotta

Beef Noodles

Donut Holes

Tacos

Udon Noodles

Crispy Tofu

Taquitos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston