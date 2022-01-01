Chicken sandwiches in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Patika
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Pitch

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Stacked with Cholula slaw and homemade
pickles, tender and juicy fried chicken.
More about The Pitch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
A marinated chicken thigh grilled then topped with melted Swiss and bacon. Don't let them harass you for getting a chicken sandwich at a burger spot. It's pure pollo pleasure.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge image

 

Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge

8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, shaved kale, pickled jalapeno aioli. Served with Fries. Add House Pickle for $.50, add tomato for $.50.
More about Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.75
fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, honey habanero mayo
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Last Stand Brewing

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles - Served w/Fries or Tots.
More about Last Stand Brewing
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
arugula, fennel, parmesan, rotisserie jus, lemon mayo
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Original Chicken Sandwich$13.95
All-natural grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with house- made chipotle mayo on a toasted wheat bun
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings,
bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Val's Chicken Sandwich image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Val's Chicken Sandwich and a Side$9.95
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
Dirty's Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo------------------------
Dry = No dressing;
P&D = No dressing, no vegetables;
ATW = Lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato
Val's Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun------------------------
Dry = No dressing;
P&D = No dressing, no vegetables;
ATW = Lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C3 HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.95
Crispy Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Item pic

 

THUNDER CHIEF

3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pickled Slaw + Hot Honey Aioli + Brioche Bun
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Gochujang Chicken + Miso Ginger Slaw + Sriracha Aioli
More about THUNDER CHIEF
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Original Chicken Sandwich$13.95
All-natural grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with house- made chipotle mayo on a toasted wheat bun
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Philly Sandwich w/Fries$18.00
Smoked Chicken finished on the flat top with peppers & onions. Topped off with house chile con queso, avocado mash, & pico. Served with Hawg Rub Fries
More about Stiles Switch
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy tenders on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and Mayo
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
pulled chicken thigh, green goddess, grapes, mixed greens, pickled cucumbers, on our house brioche bread
More about Spread & Co
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$7.75
House Battered Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Pickles, Choice of Sauce
More about Burger Bar
Item pic

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$12.50
Panko-breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, housemade pickles & red onion on a toasted pretzel bun. *Chicken thigh is a dark meat and will come out dark pink when it's fully cooked to temp
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
Main pic

 

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, gochujang honey, dill pickles, aioli, on Martin's potato roll
Fried Chicken Masala Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken sandy with masala sauce, gruyere, pickles, and aioli. Served with chips!
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
House made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, aioli, on Easy Tiger Sourdough. Served with seasoned chips
More about Black Star Co-op
Item pic

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Crunchy Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Shredded chicken, Provolone, crushed chips, house ranch on a pretzel bun
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, Romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch, pretzel bun
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Oz. Tap House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.50
More about Oz. Tap House
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Vadouvan Curry Spiced Chicken Salad, Dijon Mustard, Celery, Red Onion, Green Onion. Bread and Butter Pickles & Crispy Chicken Skin on Flax Bread served with Potato Wedges
More about Paperboy
Item pic

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken, spicy honey, cabbage slaw tossed in aioli, smoked hot sauce, pickles **gluten, egg, dairy
(slaw and hot sauce come on the side)
More about Loro Austin
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

