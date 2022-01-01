Chicken sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
The Pitch
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Stacked with Cholula slaw and homemade
pickles, tender and juicy fried chicken.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
A marinated chicken thigh grilled then topped with melted Swiss and bacon. Don't let them harass you for getting a chicken sandwich at a burger spot. It's pure pollo pleasure.
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, shaved kale, pickled jalapeno aioli. Served with Fries. Add House Pickle for $.50, add tomato for $.50.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, honey habanero mayo
Last Stand Brewing
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles - Served w/Fries or Tots.
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
arugula, fennel, parmesan, rotisserie jus, lemon mayo
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|The Original Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
All-natural grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with house- made chipotle mayo on a toasted wheat bun
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings,
bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Val's Chicken Sandwich and a Side
|$9.95
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
|Dirty's Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo------------------------
Dry = No dressing;
P&D = No dressing, no vegetables;
ATW = Lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato
|Val's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun------------------------
Dry = No dressing;
P&D = No dressing, no vegetables;
ATW = Lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|C3 HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.95
Crispy Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Pickled Slaw + Hot Honey Aioli + Brioche Bun
|Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Gochujang Chicken + Miso Ginger Slaw + Sriracha Aioli
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|The Original Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
All-natural grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with house- made chipotle mayo on a toasted wheat bun
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Smoked Chicken Philly Sandwich w/Fries
|$18.00
Smoked Chicken finished on the flat top with peppers & onions. Topped off with house chile con queso, avocado mash, & pico. Served with Hawg Rub Fries
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy tenders on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and Mayo
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
pulled chicken thigh, green goddess, grapes, mixed greens, pickled cucumbers, on our house brioche bread
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$7.75
House Battered Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Pickles, Choice of Sauce
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Buffalo Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
|$12.50
Panko-breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, housemade pickles & red onion on a toasted pretzel bun. *Chicken thigh is a dark meat and will come out dark pink when it's fully cooked to temp
Black Star Co-op
7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, gochujang honey, dill pickles, aioli, on Martin's potato roll
|Fried Chicken Masala Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken sandy with masala sauce, gruyere, pickles, and aioli. Served with chips!
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
House made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, aioli, on Easy Tiger Sourdough. Served with seasoned chips
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Kids Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Shredded chicken, Provolone, crushed chips, house ranch on a pretzel bun
|Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, Romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch, pretzel bun
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Vadouvan Curry Spiced Chicken Salad, Dijon Mustard, Celery, Red Onion, Green Onion. Bread and Butter Pickles & Crispy Chicken Skin on Flax Bread served with Potato Wedges
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
fried chicken, spicy honey, cabbage slaw tossed in aioli, smoked hot sauce, pickles **gluten, egg, dairy
(slaw and hot sauce come on the side)