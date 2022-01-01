Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken taco salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House

