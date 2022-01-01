Chicken taco salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch