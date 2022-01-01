Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lettuce Wraps Chicken$10.85
Peanut-Basted Natural Chicken ~ Crisp Artisan Baby Romaine Lettuce ~ Julienned Carrots ~ Mixed Cabbage ~ Crispy Wontons ~ Peanuts~Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce.
Lettuce Wraps Chicken.$7.99
Peanut-basted chicken, crisp artisan baby romaine lettuce, julienned carrots, mixed cabbage, crispy wontons, peanuts, ginger soy dipping sauce.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln. image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Make Own Chicken Wrap$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Item pic

 

Patika

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Wrap$9.00
curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds
More about Patika
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah image

 

Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

534 E Oltorf St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
19.Tarbouch Chicken Wrap$12.49
Chef’s secret recipe chicken breast grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
More about Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
Chicken Club Wrap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill

13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Chicken Wrap$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
G-Bob's Grill image

 

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$10.00
More about G-Bob's Grill
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap$10.25
Choice of Flour Tortilla or Spinach with Chipotle Sauce Grilled Chicken Fajita, bacon bits, tomatoes, mixed greens & spinach
More about Prime Taco Grille
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Chicken Wrap$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Item pic

 

Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

10000 Research Blvd Suite B, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon$11.00
More about Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$13.00
Bella Verde Farms butterleaf lettuce, East Poultry roasted chicken tenders,English walnuts, carrots, cucumbers, red grapes, cilantro, green onions, a pinch of jalapeño, and drizzled with house-made sweet chili sauce
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
More about Cookbook
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9. Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9. Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

