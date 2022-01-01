Chicken wraps in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Lettuce Wraps Chicken
|$10.85
Peanut-Basted Natural Chicken ~ Crisp Artisan Baby Romaine Lettuce ~ Julienned Carrots ~ Mixed Cabbage ~ Crispy Wontons ~ Peanuts~Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce.
|Lettuce Wraps Chicken.
|$7.99
Peanut-basted chicken, crisp artisan baby romaine lettuce, julienned carrots, mixed cabbage, crispy wontons, peanuts, ginger soy dipping sauce.
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides
|$10.99
Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
|Make Own Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Patika
Patika
100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin
|Curried Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds
More about Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
534 E Oltorf St, Austin
|19.Tarbouch Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
Chef’s secret recipe chicken breast grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin
|Make Own Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
|Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides
|$10.99
Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Prime Taco Grille
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap
|$10.25
Choice of Flour Tortilla or Spinach with Chipotle Sauce Grilled Chicken Fajita, bacon bits, tomatoes, mixed greens & spinach
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin
|Make Own Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
|Chicken Wrap w/ 2 Sides
|$10.99
Fresh chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
10000 Research Blvd Suite B, Austin
|Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon
|$11.00
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
|$13.00
Bella Verde Farms butterleaf lettuce, East Poultry roasted chicken tenders,English walnuts, carrots, cucumbers, red grapes, cilantro, green onions, a pinch of jalapeño, and drizzled with house-made sweet chili sauce
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|9. Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$8.95