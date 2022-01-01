Chilaquiles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Chilaquiles
|$12.00
crispy corn tortilla, salsa verde, feta cheese, poached eggs, avocado, cilantro, radish
*gluten-free, vegan option
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Green Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
|Red Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Chilaquiles Df
|$5.50
tortilla strips, salsa, grilled jalapeno, fried egg, crema fresca, cilantro, queso fresco
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Chilaquiles W Meat
|$11.44
|Chilaquiles
|$8.85
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Green Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$9.55
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$11.00
red or green salsa, tortilla chips, queso fresco, crema, 2 fried eggs
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$10.99
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$9.55
Crispy corn chips with our delicious tomatillo salsa. One fried egg on top, sour cream and sprinkles of queso freso. Served with refried beans and red salsa potatoes.
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$9.55
Crunchy corn chips soaked with green salsa, topped with one fried egg, sour cream and queso freso. Served with a side of refried beans and red sauce potatoes.
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Green Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
|Red Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$11.00
Housemade Corn Tostadas, Tomatillo Salsa, Crema, Queso Fresco, Two Eggs, Black Beans. Add Chicken or Steak for $4.00
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$11.00
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$16.00
fried corn tortillas tossed in salsa verde, two sunny eggs, poblano peppers, hominy, black beans, pickled onions
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Green Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
|Red Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno, Onions, Shaved Radish, Queso Fresco, Crema, Scrambled Eggs
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$17.00
sunny side up eggs, avocado, cauliflower, carrot, red onion, cilantro, sunflower seeds, fermented chili, pecan mole, housemade cassava tortilla chips
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$8.59
Corn Tortillas chips smothered in Salsa roja or verde tomatillo, topped with Crema Mexicana, queso fresco and a side of onions. Served with potatoes and refried beans.
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, tortilla chips sauteed in Felipe's rojo sauce, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Green Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
|Red Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Gloria's Chilaquiles
|$10.75
Homemade totopos topped with a fried egg, chile verde, jack cheese, queso fresco and sour cream
|Chilaquiles Rojas
|$11.50
Homemade totopos topped with a fried egg, carnitas, red chile sauce, queso and jack cheese
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Green Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
|Red Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Tamale House East
1707 E 6th St, Austin
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Pan-fried corn tortillas, salsa verde, and monterey jack with a fried egg on top. Served with homestyle potatoes and refried beans
Taco Flats
1110 West Lynn, Austin
|Chilaquiles Df
|$5.50
tortilla strips, chipotle salse, grilled jalapeno, fried egg, crema fresca, cilantro, queso fresco