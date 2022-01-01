Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$12.00
crispy corn tortilla, salsa verde, feta cheese, poached eggs, avocado, cilantro, radish
*gluten-free, vegan option
More about Patika
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Red Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Taco Flats image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles Df$5.50
tortilla strips, salsa, grilled jalapeno, fried egg, crema fresca, cilantro, queso fresco
More about Taco Flats
Item pic

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles W Meat$11.44
Chilaquiles$8.85
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$9.55
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$11.00
red or green salsa, tortilla chips, queso fresco, crema, 2 fried eggs
More about Austin Java
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$10.99
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$9.55
Crispy corn chips with our delicious tomatillo salsa. One fried egg on top, sour cream and sprinkles of queso freso. Served with refried beans and red salsa potatoes.
More about Pueblo Viejo
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$9.55
Crunchy corn chips soaked with green salsa, topped with one fried egg, sour cream and queso freso. Served with a side of refried beans and red sauce potatoes.
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Red Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
More about Maudie's Milagro
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Verdes$11.00
Housemade Corn Tostadas, Tomatillo Salsa, Crema, Queso Fresco, Two Eggs, Black Beans. Add Chicken or Steak for $4.00
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Main pic

 

Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$11.00
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Verde$16.00
fried corn tortillas tossed in salsa verde, two sunny eggs, poblano peppers, hominy, black beans, pickled onions
More about Forthright
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Red Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Item pic

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$13.00
Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno, Onions, Shaved Radish, Queso Fresco, Crema, Scrambled Eggs
More about Irene's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$17.00
sunny side up eggs, avocado, cauliflower, carrot, red onion, cilantro, sunflower seeds, fermented chili, pecan mole, housemade cassava tortilla chips
More about The Well
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$8.59
Corn Tortillas chips smothered in Salsa roja or verde tomatillo, topped with Crema Mexicana, queso fresco and a side of onions. Served with potatoes and refried beans.
More about Prime Taco Grille
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$11.00
2 fried eggs, tortilla chips sauteed in Felipe's rojo sauce, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream
More about Cenote
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Green Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Red Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gloria's Chilaquiles$10.75
Homemade totopos topped with a fried egg, chile verde, jack cheese, queso fresco and sour cream
Chilaquiles Rojas$11.50
Homemade totopos topped with a fried egg, carnitas, red chile sauce, queso and jack cheese
More about Eldorado Cafe
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with jack cheese & tomatillo sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
Red Chilaquiles$7.50
Crispy tortilla strips grilled with cheese & tomatado sauce. Served with black beans. Add fajita meat &/or an egg
More about Maudie's Café
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$13.00
Pan-fried corn tortillas, salsa verde, and monterey jack with a fried egg on top. Served with homestyle potatoes and refried beans
More about Tamale House East
Taco Flats image

 

Taco Flats

1110 West Lynn, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Df$5.50
tortilla strips, chipotle salse, grilled jalapeno, fried egg, crema fresca, cilantro, queso fresco
More about Taco Flats
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$11.00
Fried corn tortillas strips sauteed with our green & chiptole sauces, sprinkled with goat cheese, fresh onions, & cilantro. Served with two eggs any style and choice of beans
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

Map

