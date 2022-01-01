Chile relleno in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chile relleno
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Beef Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Veggie Chile Relleno
|$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Chicken Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|(1)Chile Relleno
|$8.99
|Chile Relleno Plate
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Beef Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Veggie Chile Relleno
|$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Chicken Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$13.50
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$13.50
Our famous chile relleno layered with a battered poblano pepper and your choice of filling & sauce! Served with guacamole salad, ranchero or verde sauce, Spanish rice, and refried beans. Garnished with Texas pecans, raisins, sour cream, and onions
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Chile Relleno Lunch
|$11.99
One Anaheim pepper stuffed with shrimp, Monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, lightly breaded and fried, on queso blanco, topped with mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
|Chicken Chile Relleno Lunch
|$10.99
One anaheim pepper stuffed with roasted chicken, green chiles, Monterey jack, green onions & cilantro, lightly breaded & fried, on queso blanco, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream,
served with rice & refried beans
|Combo Chile Relleno Dinner
|$14.99
The best of both worlds! Served with one of each of the Rellenos with rice and refried beans.
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$15.50
Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Sausage of The Month -Chile Relleno Sausage
|$5.50
May Sausage of the Month: Chile Relleno Sausage - 50/50 Pork & Beef link. Poppin with roasted poblano and Monterrey Jack cheese, We lightly season this sausage with cumin, coriander and a hint of cilantro.
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$15.99
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Beef Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Veggie Chile Relleno
|$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Chicken Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|ROTISSERIE CHILE RELLENO
|$16.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$13.50
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$12.00
One grilled poblano pepper, battered and stiffed with your choice of filling, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Beef Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Veggie Chile Relleno
|$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Chicken Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Chile Relleno
|$11.99
|Chile Relleno ALC
|$8.99
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$15.95
GF A poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with blended cheeses and pico de gallo, then baked to perfec tion! Served with rice and black beans
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Cheese Chile Relleno
|$22.00
roasted poblano, fundido cheese, guajillo crema, house crema, pepitas, avocado salsa, cilantro
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Chile Relleno Taco
|$10.00
avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Beef Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Veggie Chile Relleno
|$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Chicken Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Ala Carte Chile Relleno
|$8.99
|Chile Relleno
|$11.99
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$17.00
Roasted poblano stuffed with cheese, chicken, or beef topped with fried tomato sauce and jack cheese.
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Beef Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Veggie Chile Relleno
|$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
|Chicken Chile Relleno
|$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Curra's
4215 Duval St., Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$18.00
Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Curra's Grill - South Austin
614 E. Oltorf, Austin
|Chile Relleno
|$18.00
Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice & tortillas