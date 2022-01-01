Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chile relleno

Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Veggie Chile Relleno$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Chicken Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(1)Chile Relleno$8.99
Chile Relleno Plate
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Veggie Chile Relleno$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Chicken Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
More about Maudie's Too
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$13.50
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$13.50
Our famous chile relleno layered with a battered poblano pepper and your choice of filling & sauce! Served with guacamole salad, ranchero or verde sauce, Spanish rice, and refried beans. Garnished with Texas pecans, raisins, sour cream, and onions
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Chile Relleno Lunch$11.99
One Anaheim pepper stuffed with shrimp, Monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted corn, lightly breaded and fried, on queso blanco, topped with mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with sour cream, served with rice & refried beans
Chicken Chile Relleno Lunch$10.99
One anaheim pepper stuffed with roasted chicken, green chiles, Monterey jack, green onions & cilantro, lightly breaded & fried, on queso blanco, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream,
served with rice & refried beans
Combo Chile Relleno Dinner$14.99
The best of both worlds! Served with one of each of the Rellenos with rice and refried beans.
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno Plate$15.50
Stuffed poblano pepper with potato, cheese & corn. In egg batter and pan fried. Topped with salsa ranchera
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage of The Month -Chile Relleno Sausage$5.50
May Sausage of the Month: Chile Relleno Sausage - 50/50 Pork & Beef link. Poppin with roasted poblano and Monterrey Jack cheese, We lightly season this sausage with cumin, coriander and a hint of cilantro.
More about Stiles Switch
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$15.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Veggie Chile Relleno$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Chicken Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
More about Maudie's Milagro
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ROTISSERIE CHILE RELLENO$16.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$13.50
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Main pic

 

Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno$12.00
One grilled poblano pepper, battered and stiffed with your choice of filling, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, served with Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Veggie Chile Relleno$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Chicken Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno$11.99
Chile Relleno ALC$8.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$15.95
GF A poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with blended cheeses and pico de gallo, then baked to perfec tion! Served with rice and black beans
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Grizzelda's image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Chile Relleno$22.00
roasted poblano, fundido cheese, guajillo crema, house crema, pepitas, avocado salsa, cilantro
More about Grizzelda's
Ma'Coco - Austin image

 

Ma'Coco - Austin

501 Comal St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno Taco$10.00
avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli
More about Ma'Coco - Austin
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$24.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Beef Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Veggie Chile Relleno$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Chicken Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ala Carte Chile Relleno$8.99
Chile Relleno$11.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$17.00
Roasted poblano stuffed with cheese, chicken, or beef topped with fried tomato sauce and jack cheese.
More about Eldorado Cafe
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with taco beef and topped with ranchero sauce, cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Veggie Chile Relleno$11.00
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with grilled veggies and topped with tomatado sauce, jack cheese & a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
Chicken Chile Relleno$11.75
A fire roasted poblano stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with poblano cream sauce, jack & cotija cheese and a pickled pink onion. Served with rice & beans
More about Maudie's Café
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$18.00
Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
More about Curra's
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno$18.00
Large poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef (potato, pecans and raisins only with ground beef filling). Also available with chicken or vegetarian style. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice & tortillas
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Belgian Waffles

Pork Dumplings

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Collard Greens

Mongolian Beef

Sticky Rice

Veggie Tacos

Buffalo Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston