Chili dogs in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chili dogs

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Coney Chili Cheese Dog$5.00
A Hebrew National all beef dog covered in Detroit style chili, shredded cheddar, mustard and chopped red onions.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza$18.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
8" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza$9.99
( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce.) Don't knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili ( shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It's topped with fresh chopped onions and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
12" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza$16.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
More about Market Street Pizza
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$10.50
Veggie Chili Cheese Dog$10.50
More about Billy's on Burnet
Chili Cheese Dog image

 

Shelby's Rollin' Diner

1001 Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Dog$7.50
Quarter pound all beef hot dog topped w/ homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
Can be made Vegan, Vegetarian, or Gluten Free
More about Shelby's Rollin' Diner

