Chili dogs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about JewBoy Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Coney Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.00
A Hebrew National all beef dog covered in Detroit style chili, shredded cheddar, mustard and chopped red onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Market Street Pizza
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|14" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
|$18.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
|8" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
|$9.99
( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce.) Don't knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili ( shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It's topped with fresh chopped onions and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
|12" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
|$16.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.
More about Billy's on Burnet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.50
|Veggie Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.50