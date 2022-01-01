Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chimichangas

Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita$15.99
Chimichangas$12.99
Chimichangas w/ Chicken Fajita$14.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$12.50
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
More about Serranos
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$12.50
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
More about Serranos
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ala Carte Chimichanga$8.99
Chimichangas$12.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Chimichanga$8.50
Grilled shrimp on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.
Chicken Chimichanga$7.75
Grilled chicken and cheese on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.
Steak Chimichanga$7.99
Marinated steak and cheese on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.
More about TACO MARGARITA
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ala Carte Chimichanga$8.99
Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita$15.99
Chimichangas$12.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant

