Chimichangas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chimichangas
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita
|$15.99
|Chimichangas
|$12.99
|Chimichangas w/ Chicken Fajita
|$14.99
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Ala Carte Chimichanga
|$8.99
|Chimichangas
|$12.99
TACO MARGARITA
12005 West US Highway 290, Austin
|Shrimp Chimichanga
|$8.50
Grilled shrimp on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$7.75
Grilled chicken and cheese on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.
|Steak Chimichanga
|$7.99
Marinated steak and cheese on a flour tortilla fried with cheese dip on top. Served with chips and red sauce.