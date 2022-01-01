Chips and salsa in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Sm Chip &Salsa
|$2.00
|Non-GMO Chips y Salsa (V)(GF)
|$4.50
house-made salsa & non-gmo corn tortilla chips (V) (GF)
|Non-GMO Chips y Salsa (V)(GF)
|$4.50
house-made salsa & non-gmo corn tortilla chips (V) (GF)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
chunky, roasted sonoran salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Side Lg chips and salsa
|$3.59
|Side sm chips & salsa
|$1.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Salsa w/ Chips
Chips with a salsa of your choice
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Chips and salsa
|$4.50
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.75
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|1/2 Pint of Salsa with Chips
|$2.50
Made fresh daily in house!
|Pint of Salsa with Chips
|$4.75
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.50
Choice of house made red or green salsa and corn tortilla chips
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Local, non-gmo corn tortilla chips with house salsa verde
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$1.50
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Chips & 2 oz Salsa
|$1.95
|Chips & Salsa 8oz
|$7.19
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
Crispy corn chips and side of salsa roja!
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
chunky, roasted sonoran salsa
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.50
Choice of house made red or green salsa and corn tortilla chips
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.50
Housemade chips and fire roasted salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
Taco Flats - Events & Catering
2401 East 6th Street, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, onion and garlic
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
Thin corn chips with choice of 4 oz of salsa
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Corn Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|$5.50
|Corn Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|$5.50
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$5.00
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$5.00
Vaquero Taquero
104 E. 31st, Austin
|Chips N Salsa Roja
|$3.00
Chile de árbol salsa, Mild heat, topped with table cream and cilantro 8oz
|Salsas Trío Sampler N Chips
|$7.00
Our 3 signature Salsas with chips
Each one 8oz
|Chips N Salsa Verde
|$3.00
Medium heat green Salsa 8oz
Kinda Tropical
3501 East 7th Street, Austin
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
Roasted Ancho, Jalapeno, Chipotle Chilis, and Tomatos Served with White Maseca Corn Tortilla Chips