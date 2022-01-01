Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Chip &Salsa$2.00
Non-GMO Chips y Salsa (V)(GF)$4.50
house-made salsa & non-gmo corn tortilla chips (V) (GF)
Non-GMO Chips y Salsa (V)(GF)$4.50
house-made salsa & non-gmo corn tortilla chips (V) (GF)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.99
chunky, roasted sonoran salsa
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Lg chips and salsa$3.59
Side sm chips & salsa$1.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salsa w/ Chips
Chips with a salsa of your choice
More about Taco Flats
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and salsa$4.50
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
More about Maudie's Too
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips And Salsa$3.00
More about Casa Moreno
Austin Java image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$5.75
More about Austin Java
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pint of Salsa with Chips$2.50
Made fresh daily in house!
Pint of Salsa with Chips$4.75
More about Matt's El Rancho
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$4.50
Choice of house made red or green salsa and corn tortilla chips
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Local, non-gmo corn tortilla chips with house salsa verde
More about Citizen Eatery
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$1.50
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & 2 oz Salsa$1.95
Chips & Salsa 8oz$7.19
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Pueblo Viejo image

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Crispy corn chips and side of salsa roja!
More about Pueblo Viejo
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pint of Salsa w/ Chips$2.50
More about El Patio
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.99
chunky, roasted sonoran salsa
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$4.50
Choice of house made red or green salsa and corn tortilla chips
More about Waterloo Ice House
Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$4.50
Housemade chips and fire roasted salsa
More about Asador at Bufords
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Taco Flats - Q2 image

 

Taco Flats - Events & Catering

2401 East 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, onion and garlic
More about Taco Flats - Events & Catering
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
More about Maudie's Milagro
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Thin corn chips with choice of 4 oz of salsa
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Tortilla Chips and Salsa$5.50
Corn Tortilla Chips and Salsa$5.50
More about Oz. Tap House
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Item pic

 

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips N Salsa Roja$3.00
Chile de árbol salsa, Mild heat, topped with table cream and cilantro 8oz
Salsas Trío Sampler N Chips$7.00
Our 3 signature Salsas with chips
Each one 8oz
Chips N Salsa Verde$3.00
Medium heat green Salsa 8oz
More about Vaquero Taquero
Item pic

 

Kinda Tropical

3501 East 7th Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$6.00
Roasted Ancho, Jalapeno, Chipotle Chilis, and Tomatos Served with White Maseca Corn Tortilla Chips
More about Kinda Tropical
Tyson's Tacos image

 

Tyson's Tacos

4905 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.75
More about Tyson's Tacos

