Chocolate cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Groovy Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
Homemade Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing and a chocolate gaanache.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--High Rise Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
3 Tier chocolate cake with chocolate frosting topped with dark chocolate shavings
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Flourless chocolate torte layered with chocolate and dulce de leche ganache, strawberry mousse, and finished with strawberry balsamic reduction (GF)
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chocolate Intemperance Cake
|$9.00
chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate glaze, cacao nips tuile, chocolate sauce, coffee ice cream (GF)
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.50
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF 6" Easter German Chocolate Cake
|$60.00
Classic gluten free chocolate cake with German chocolate filling and iced with Easter decor. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Allergens: Milk, eggs, tree nuts.
|GF 6" Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
|$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Rich gluten free chocolate cake filled and frosted with chocolate buttercream, finished with a dark chocolate ganache drip. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Dairy free upon request (indicate in special requests). Allergens: Milk, egg, soy.
|GF 6" German Chocolate Cake
|$60.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free chocolate cake with German chocolate filling and iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with more German chocolate goodness!. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, tree nuts.
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Cake: Cacao Chocolate Cake GF/Refined Sugar Free/DF
|$7.39
Made with ceremonial grade cacao and maple syrup, this chocolate cake is refined sugar free, rich and fudgy.
(ingredients: maple syrup, oat milk, cocoa powder, coconut oil, sunflower butter, sea salt, vanilla extract(vanilla beans, vodka), pitted dates, egg)
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.50
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$8.25
Chocolate Coffee cake soaked in a mixture of condensed, evaporated, and heavy cream. Layered with chocolate mousse. Topped with strawberry garnish and tres leches milk and a chocolate drizzle.
|Chocolate Tower Cake
|$8.25
Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.99
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Cake Slice - Chocolate Temptation
|$6.00
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
Provided by Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|German Chocolate Cake - Gluten Free
|$5.50
Rich chocolate with a hint of coffee, topped with a creamy combinations of toasted pecans, and coconut flakes.
Contains coconut and pecans. Gluten Free! >>Want a whole cake? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Double Chocolate Cake
|$1.09
|[DZ Holes] Chocolate Glaze Cake
|$2.99
|[1/2 DZ Holes] Chocolate Glaze Cake
|$1.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|8" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$72.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
|4" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$25.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
|6" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$54.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Fat Cats Triple Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Fat Cats Triple Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Locally baked Fat Cats chocolate cake.
Joann's Fine Foods
1224 S Congress, Austin
|Double Chocolate Sprinkle Cake
|$8.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2206 South Congress, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Layered Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$5.99
Voodoo Doughnut
212 E. 6th St., Austin
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
