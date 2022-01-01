Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Groovy Chocolate Cake$4.50
Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.50
Homemade Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing and a chocolate gaanache.
More about Stiles Switch
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--High Rise Chocolate Cake$8.00
3 Tier chocolate cake with chocolate frosting topped with dark chocolate shavings
More about Woody's Pizza
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Flourless chocolate torte layered with chocolate and dulce de leche ganache, strawberry mousse, and finished with strawberry balsamic reduction (GF)
More about Buenos Aires Café
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Intemperance Cake$9.00
chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate glaze, cacao nips tuile, chocolate sauce, coffee ice cream (GF)
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.50
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF 6" Easter German Chocolate Cake$60.00
Classic gluten free chocolate cake with German chocolate filling and iced with Easter decor. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Allergens: Milk, eggs, tree nuts.
GF 6" Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Rich gluten free chocolate cake filled and frosted with chocolate buttercream, finished with a dark chocolate ganache drip. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Dairy free upon request (indicate in special requests). Allergens: Milk, egg, soy.
GF 6" German Chocolate Cake$60.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free chocolate cake with German chocolate filling and iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with more German chocolate goodness!. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost. Allergens: Milk, eggs, tree nuts.
More about Dream Bakery
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake: Cacao Chocolate Cake GF/Refined Sugar Free/DF$7.39
Made with ceremonial grade cacao and maple syrup, this chocolate cake is refined sugar free, rich and fudgy.
(ingredients: maple syrup, oat milk, cocoa powder, coconut oil, sunflower butter, sea salt, vanilla extract(vanilla beans, vodka), pitted dates, egg)
More about Thai Fresh
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$5.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Happy Chicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about Happy Chicks
Item pic

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$8.25
Chocolate Coffee cake soaked in a mixture of condensed, evaporated, and heavy cream. Layered with chocolate mousse. Topped with strawberry garnish and tres leches milk and a chocolate drizzle.
Chocolate Tower Cake$8.25
Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Sugar Pine image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Slice - Chocolate Temptation$6.00
More about Sugar Pine
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Provided by Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse
More about 8-Bit Pizza
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake - Gluten Free$5.50
Rich chocolate with a hint of coffee, topped with a creamy combinations of toasted pecans, and coconut flakes.
Contains coconut and pecans. Gluten Free! >>Want a whole cake? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake$1.09
[DZ Holes] Chocolate Glaze Cake$2.99
[1/2 DZ Holes] Chocolate Glaze Cake$1.99
More about Donut Taco Palace
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Sala and betty
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$72.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
4" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$25.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
6" DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$54.00
Dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with sprinkles.
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fat Cats Triple Chocolate Cake$8.00
Fat Cats Triple Chocolate Cake$8.00
Locally baked Fat Cats chocolate cake.
More about Rebel Cheese
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Sprinkle Cake$8.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2206 South Congress, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Layered Chocolate Cake$15.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$5.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
The Switch image

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about The Switch
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern

