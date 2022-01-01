Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Flakey layers and dark chocolate. Um, yeah. From Swedish Hill.
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond and Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Our wonderful, all-butter pain au chocolat rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.59
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
GF Chocolate Croissant image

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
More about Dream Bakery
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar image

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

607 W 3rd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quacks Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Chocolate Croissants$66.00
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop Chocolate Croissant
More about Rebel Cheese
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Teal House Truck

1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Teal House Truck
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
More about Sour Duck Market
Swiss Chocolate Croissant image

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Swiss Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Flaky croissant filled with a ribbon of rich swiss chocolate - prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.
More about Wines and Whatnots
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Thrive Craft House
Milk & Cookies - Austin image

 

Milk & Cookies - Austin

1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Milk & Cookies - Austin
Item pic

 

Teal House Congress

2304 South Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.75
More about Teal House Congress

