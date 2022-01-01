Chocolate croissants in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Flakey layers and dark chocolate. Um, yeah. From Swedish Hill.
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Almond and Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Our wonderful, all-butter pain au chocolat rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.59
More about Dream Bakery
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF Chocolate Croissant
|$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
607 W 3rd Street, Austin
|Quacks Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Dozen Chocolate Croissants
|$66.00
More about Rebel Cheese
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop Chocolate Croissant
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
More about Sour Duck Market
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.50
More about Wines and Whatnots
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Swiss Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Flaky croissant filled with a ribbon of rich swiss chocolate - prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.
More about Thrive Craft House
FRENCH FRIES
Thrive Craft House
519 West 37th st., Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
More about Milk & Cookies - Austin
Milk & Cookies - Austin
1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50