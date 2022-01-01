Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$13.00
salami, radicchio, butter lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, red onion, crunchy chickpeas, oregano dressing
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Hula Hut Chopped Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chopped Salad$2.99
A smaller version of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
Hula Hut Chopped Salad$9.99
Mixed lettuce, corn, sprouts, carrots, pistachios, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes & Parmesan, topped with a
fried poblano ring & with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
dressing
Half Chopped Salad$5.49
A half portion of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
More about Hula Hut
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chopped Salad (1/2 Pint)$5.50
Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cucumber in Italian Vinaigrette Dressing
Large Chopped Salad (Pint)$10.00
Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cucumber in Italian Vinaigrette Dressing
More about Food! Food!
Grove Chopped Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grove Chopped Salad$17.00
romaine, farm tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
ceb625b4-f1fb-4b5f-ada5-a5020032abea image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grove Chopped Salad$17.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, candied bacon, boiled peanuts, crispy
shallots, pickled egg, pimentos, diced mozzarella, chives, and a creamy buttermilk
dijon vinaigrette.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Item pic

 

Little Juliet

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with Caesar dressing.
Contains: allium & garlic, citrus, dairy, eggs, fish, gluten.
More about Little Juliet
Item pic

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Green Salad$13.50
Chickpea, Feta, avocado, Romaine, cucumber, green olive, scallion, house croutons, fresh herbs, and a red wine and shallot vinaigrette
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LG Chopped Caesar Salad$8.50
Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
REG Chopped Caesar Salad$7.50
Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Marjorie's Chopped Salad$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
Marjorie's Chopped Salad$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pinthouse Pizza

4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Chop Salad - Side$6.25
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rainbow Chopped Salad$14.00
hydro greens . apricot . cauliflower . hemp seed . herb tahini
*contains seeds
More about Picnik
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chop Salad$11.50
Fresh Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Beans, Cilantro, Fried Wontons. Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Sala and betty
Favorite Pizza image

 

Favorite Pizza

801 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad
Greens, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Salami, Provolone
More about Favorite Pizza
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$15.95
Romaine, smoked turkey, chicken, smoked ham, egg, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, croutons, buttermilk dressing
More about 24 Diner
Grove Chopped Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grove Chopped Salad$17.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Sammie’s Italian Chopped Salad$18.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped House Salad$7.95
More about The Boat
Item pic

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Switch Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine, Baby Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Cucumber, Radish, Cheddar, Smoked Turkey & Ranch Dressing
More about The Switch
Item pic

 

Hotel Vegas Concession Stand

1500 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegas Chopped Salad$8.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cabbage, Parsley, Marinated Chickpeas, Peppers, & Everything Breadcrumbs. Served w/ Ranch. Add Crispy Chicken or Beyond Burger for $2.50
More about Hotel Vegas Concession Stand
Item pic

PIZZA

Austin Eastciders

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, marinated chickpeas, red onion, feta cheese, tomatoes, crispy capers, pepperoncini, genoa salami, and Italian Vin.
More about Austin Eastciders
Sour Duck Market image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TX FARM CHOP SALAD$12.99
Steelbow greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, sweet potato, radish, shaved cabbage, cashew, sunflower seed, sesame seeds, queso fresco *GF*
More about Sour Duck Market
Item pic

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine & iceberg with mortadella, provolone, salami, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives & pepperoncini, served with a side of Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
More about Uncle Nicky's
Hold Out Brewing image

HAMBURGERS

Hold Out Brewing

1208 W 4th St, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HALF Chop Chop Salad$7.00
shredded cabbage & carrot, power greens, edamame, avocado, green beans & radish, spicy peanuts, mint & basil, peach-kimchi vinaigrette
More about Hold Out Brewing
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$13.99
Cured Italian meats, garbanzo beans, egg, cheese, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onions, artichokes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$13.99
Cured Italian meats, garbanzo beans, egg, cheese, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onions, artichokes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chopped Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
More about Cafe Blue

