Chopped salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chopped salad
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
salami, radicchio, butter lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, red onion, crunchy chickpeas, oregano dressing
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Small Chopped Salad
|$2.99
A smaller version of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
|Hula Hut Chopped Salad
|$9.99
Mixed lettuce, corn, sprouts, carrots, pistachios, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes & Parmesan, topped with a
fried poblano ring & with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
dressing
|Half Chopped Salad
|$5.49
A half portion of the Hula Hut Chopped Salad
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
|$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
Food! Food!
2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Small Chopped Salad (1/2 Pint)
|$5.50
Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cucumber in Italian Vinaigrette Dressing
|Large Chopped Salad (Pint)
|$10.00
Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cucumber in Italian Vinaigrette Dressing
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Grove Chopped Salad
|$17.00
romaine, farm tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Grove Chopped Salad
|$17.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, candied bacon, boiled peanuts, crispy
shallots, pickled egg, pimentos, diced mozzarella, chives, and a creamy buttermilk
dijon vinaigrette.
Little Juliet
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Chopped Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with Caesar dressing.
Contains: allium & garlic, citrus, dairy, eggs, fish, gluten.
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chopped Green Salad
|$13.50
Chickpea, Feta, avocado, Romaine, cucumber, green olive, scallion, house croutons, fresh herbs, and a red wine and shallot vinaigrette
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|LG Chopped Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
|REG Chopped Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Organic Kale , Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Herb croutons, Shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Marjorie's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
Pinthouse Pizza
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Italian Chop Salad - Side
|$6.25
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Rainbow Chopped Salad
|$14.00
hydro greens . apricot . cauliflower . hemp seed . herb tahini
*contains seeds
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Asian Chop Salad
|$11.50
Fresh Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Beans, Cilantro, Fried Wontons. Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
Favorite Pizza
801 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chopped Salad
Greens, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini, Salami, Provolone
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chopped Salad
|$15.95
Romaine, smoked turkey, chicken, smoked ham, egg, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, croutons, buttermilk dressing
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Grove Chopped Salad
|$17.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Sammie’s Italian Chopped Salad
|$18.00
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Chopped House Salad
|$7.95
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|The Switch Chopped Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Baby Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Cucumber, Radish, Cheddar, Smoked Turkey & Ranch Dressing
Hotel Vegas Concession Stand
1500 E. 6th St., Austin
|Vegas Chopped Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cabbage, Parsley, Marinated Chickpeas, Peppers, & Everything Breadcrumbs. Served w/ Ranch. Add Crispy Chicken or Beyond Burger for $2.50
Austin Eastciders
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$15.00
romaine, marinated chickpeas, red onion, feta cheese, tomatoes, crispy capers, pepperoncini, genoa salami, and Italian Vin.
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|TX FARM CHOP SALAD
|$12.99
Steelbow greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, sweet potato, radish, shaved cabbage, cashew, sunflower seed, sesame seeds, queso fresco *GF*
Uncle Nicky's
1123 East 11th Street, Austin
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine & iceberg with mortadella, provolone, salami, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives & pepperoncini, served with a side of Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
Hold Out Brewing
1208 W 4th St, Austin
|HALF Chop Chop Salad
|$7.00
shredded cabbage & carrot, power greens, edamame, avocado, green beans & radish, spicy peanuts, mint & basil, peach-kimchi vinaigrette
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Cured Italian meats, garbanzo beans, egg, cheese, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onions, artichokes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Cured Italian meats, garbanzo beans, egg, cheese, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onions, artichokes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette.
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Asian Chopped Steak Salad
|$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette