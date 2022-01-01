Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped steaks in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve chopped steaks

Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Queso Chopped Steak$16.25
Chopped sirloin topped with Queso Blanco, carmelized onions & grilled poblano peppers. Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & seasonal veggies.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Queso Chopped Steak$16.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Queso Chopped Steak$16.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Queso Chopped Steak$16.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chopped Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
More about Cafe Blue
Moonshine image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Salisbury Chop Steak$18.00
mushroom gravy
More about Moonshine

