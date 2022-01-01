Chopped steaks in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chopped steaks
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Queso Chopped Steak
|$16.25
Chopped sirloin topped with Queso Blanco, carmelized onions & grilled poblano peppers. Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & seasonal veggies.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Queso Chopped Steak
|$16.25
Chopped sirloin topped with Queso Blanco, carmelized onions & grilled poblano peppers. Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & seasonal veggies.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Queso Chopped Steak
|$16.25
Chopped sirloin topped with Queso Blanco, carmelized onions & grilled poblano peppers. Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & seasonal veggies.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Queso Chopped Steak
|$16.25
Chopped sirloin topped with Queso Blanco, carmelized onions & grilled poblano peppers. Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & seasonal veggies.
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Asian Chopped Steak Salad
|$19.00
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette