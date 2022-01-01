Cinnamon rolls in Austin

AVAILABLE FRI & SAT ONLY. 6" pan filled with low carb, grain free, sugar free keto cinnamon rolls topped with sugar free cream cheese icing. Contains 3-4 rolls and contains 20 net carbs FOR THE WHOLE PAN (the dough is hard to work with, so the number of rolls can vary - but we weigh each pan to make sure the overall portion size is consistent).

Ingredients: Almond flour, eggs, flax meal, whey protein isolate, sour cream, baking powder, butter, salt, egg whites,yeast, maple syrup (small amount to feed yeast which consumes the sugar), golden monkfruit, xanthan gum, water.Swerve sweetener (erythritol, oligosaccharides, natural flavors), cinnamon, cream cheese, salt.. Allergens: Eggs, tree nuts, milk.

