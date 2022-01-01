Cinnamon rolls in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Scone$4.00
More about Patika
Biscuit Cinnamon Roll image

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Texas Pecan Icing (V)
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Austin Java image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$3.25
More about Austin Java
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Latte$6.02
Vanilla latte with cinnamon infused milk **one of the barista's concoctions!
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Patika

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Scone$4.00
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
Cinnamon Roll (2 days in advance)$3.75
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Rolls$6.00
More about Forthright
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
cinnamon roll$5.00
cinnamon roll$5.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Keto Cinnamon Rolls - FRI & SAT ONLY$11.95
AVAILABLE FRI & SAT ONLY. 6" pan filled with low carb, grain free, sugar free keto cinnamon rolls topped with sugar free cream cheese icing. Contains 3-4 rolls and contains 20 net carbs FOR THE WHOLE PAN (the dough is hard to work with, so the number of rolls can vary - but we weigh each pan to make sure the overall portion size is consistent). 
Ingredients: Almond flour, eggs, flax meal, whey protein isolate, sour cream, baking powder, butter, salt, egg whites,yeast, maple syrup (small amount to feed yeast which consumes the sugar), golden monkfruit, xanthan gum, water.Swerve sweetener (erythritol, oligosaccharides, natural flavors), cinnamon, cream cheese, salt.. Allergens: Eggs, tree nuts, milk.
GF Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls$24.95
6 ready to bake cinnamon rolls plus icing. Allergen info: Eggs, tree nuts, soy.
GF/DF Cinnamon Roll (Pan of 6)$25.95
Soft, tender cinnamon rolls topped with the traditonal glaze, they’ll remind you of those ones from the mall. All the carbs without the gluten. Pan of 6. Allergens: Tree nuts, soy, eggs.
 Ingredients: Brown rice flour, tapioca flour, potato starch, almond flour, almond milk, margarine, brown sugar, vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, cider vinegar, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, salt.
More about Dream Bakery
Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 DZ Cinnamon Roll$8.99
1/2 DZ LG Donut Mix: Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Rolls, Twists, & Long Johns$8.99
DZ LG Donut Mix: Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Rolls, Twists, & Long Johns$14.99
More about Donut Taco Palace
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$14.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter . cinnamon swirl . cream cheese icing, maple
*contains eggs
More about Picnik
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

607 W 3rd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quacks Cinnamon Roll$3.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Cinnamon Rolls$60.00
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Single Cinnamon Roll image

 

Teal House Truck

1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Cinnamon Roll$3.50
1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls$18.00
Cinnamon rolls that are purchased frozen and ready to bake for all special occasions. Please order 24 hours in advance
More about Teal House Truck
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PECAN CINNAMON ROLL$4.25
croissant dough cinnamon roll w/ icing & pecans; *contains pecans*
More about Sour Duck Market
Sweet & Savory Fixe Biscuit Cinnamon Roll image

 

Fixe Restaurant

500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Savory Fixe Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$4.00
vanilla glaze
More about Fixe Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Buttermilk sweet dough & citrus buttermilk glaze
More about Cookbook
Item pic

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Fresh-baked in house and heated to order, especially yummy with our house-made citrus sugar glaze.
More about Wines and Whatnots
Milk & Cookies - Austin image

 

Milk & Cookies - Austin

1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.25
More about Milk & Cookies - Austin
Dream Bakery image

 

Dream Bakery

1300 E Anderson Ln Bldg D Ste 1314, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls$24.95
6 ready to bake cinnamon rolls plus icing. Allergen info: Eggs, tree nuts, soy.
More about Dream Bakery
Moonshine image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Rolls$9.00
cream cheese frosting (serves 3-4)
More about Moonshine
The Andy Croissant (Cinnamon Roll) image

 

Teal House Congress

2304 South Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Dozen Cinnamon Rolls$33.50
Dozen Take N Bake Cinnamon Rolls$33.50
More about Teal House Congress
Cinnamon Roll image

 

Shelby's Rollin' Diner

1001 Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll$2.00
It's where our buns go to die. Today's flavor is Salted Caramel.
More about Shelby's Rollin' Diner
Simona's Coffee Bar image

 

Simona's Coffee Bar

2510 South Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
Cali Cinnamon Rolls$4.00
More about Simona's Coffee Bar

