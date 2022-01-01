Cinnamon rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Biscuit Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$7.00
Texas Pecan Icing (V)
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.25
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll Latte
|$6.02
Vanilla latte with cinnamon infused milk **one of the barista's concoctions!
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
|Cinnamon Roll (2 days in advance)
|$3.75
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|cinnamon roll
|$5.00
|cinnamon roll
|$5.00
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|Keto Cinnamon Rolls - FRI & SAT ONLY
|$11.95
AVAILABLE FRI & SAT ONLY. 6" pan filled with low carb, grain free, sugar free keto cinnamon rolls topped with sugar free cream cheese icing. Contains 3-4 rolls and contains 20 net carbs FOR THE WHOLE PAN (the dough is hard to work with, so the number of rolls can vary - but we weigh each pan to make sure the overall portion size is consistent).
Ingredients: Almond flour, eggs, flax meal, whey protein isolate, sour cream, baking powder, butter, salt, egg whites,yeast, maple syrup (small amount to feed yeast which consumes the sugar), golden monkfruit, xanthan gum, water.Swerve sweetener (erythritol, oligosaccharides, natural flavors), cinnamon, cream cheese, salt.. Allergens: Eggs, tree nuts, milk.
|GF Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
|$24.95
6 ready to bake cinnamon rolls plus icing. Allergen info: Eggs, tree nuts, soy.
|GF/DF Cinnamon Roll (Pan of 6)
|$25.95
Soft, tender cinnamon rolls topped with the traditonal glaze, they’ll remind you of those ones from the mall. All the carbs without the gluten. Pan of 6. Allergens: Tree nuts, soy, eggs.
Ingredients: Brown rice flour, tapioca flour, potato starch, almond flour, almond milk, margarine, brown sugar, vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, cider vinegar, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, salt.
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|1/2 DZ Cinnamon Roll
|$8.99
|1/2 DZ LG Donut Mix: Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Rolls, Twists, & Long Johns
|$8.99
|DZ LG Donut Mix: Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Rolls, Twists, & Long Johns
|$14.99
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$14.00
Two pancakes, cassava batter . cinnamon swirl . cream cheese icing, maple
*contains eggs
Intelligentsia Coffee
607 W 3rd Street, Austin
|Quacks Cinnamon Roll
|$3.50
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Dozen Cinnamon Rolls
|$60.00
Teal House Truck
1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin
|Single Cinnamon Roll
|$3.50
|1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls
|$18.00
Cinnamon rolls that are purchased frozen and ready to bake for all special occasions. Please order 24 hours in advance
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|PECAN CINNAMON ROLL
|$4.25
croissant dough cinnamon roll w/ icing & pecans; *contains pecans*
Fixe Restaurant
500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin
|Sweet & Savory Fixe Biscuit Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
vanilla glaze
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Buttermilk sweet dough & citrus buttermilk glaze
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Fresh-baked in house and heated to order, especially yummy with our house-made citrus sugar glaze.
Milk & Cookies - Austin
1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.25
Dream Bakery
1300 E Anderson Ln Bldg D Ste 1314, Austin
|GF Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
|$24.95
6 ready to bake cinnamon rolls plus icing. Allergen info: Eggs, tree nuts, soy.
Moonshine
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$9.00
cream cheese frosting (serves 3-4)
Teal House Congress
2304 South Congress, Austin
|Single Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
|Dozen Cinnamon Rolls
|$33.50
|Dozen Take N Bake Cinnamon Rolls
|$33.50
Shelby's Rollin' Diner
1001 Congress Ave, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll
|$2.00
It's where our buns go to die. Today's flavor is Salted Caramel.
Simona's Coffee Bar
2510 South Congress, Austin
|Cali Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.00