Clam chowder in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve clam chowder

Consumer pic

 

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder
clams, white cheddar, cream, bacon, red potatoes, green onions, oyster crackers
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Cafe Blue image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Cafe Blue

340 E 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1568 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
More about Cafe Blue
Bowl New England Clam Chowder image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

200 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Small New England Clam Chowder$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soup Special - Clam Chowder$8.00
A creamy base with potatoes, carrots, shiitake mushrooms (as clams) and seasonings give this a seafood taste. Topped with house made bacon bits and fresh parsley.
Allergens:
Gluten, soy
More about Rebel Cheese
74fdf426-28a9-4611-9679-0c6badffdc94 image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder Bowl$18.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
Clam Chowder Cup$12.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!
More about Quality Seafood Market
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$9.00
More about Cafe Blue

