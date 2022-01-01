Clam chowder in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve clam chowder
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|New England Clam Chowder
clams, white cheddar, cream, bacon, red potatoes, green onions, oyster crackers
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Cafe Blue
340 E 2nd St, Austin
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
200 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Soup Special - Clam Chowder
|$8.00
A creamy base with potatoes, carrots, shiitake mushrooms (as clams) and seasonings give this a seafood taste. Topped with house made bacon bits and fresh parsley.
Allergens:
Gluten, soy
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$18.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$12.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Clam Chowder
ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!