Clams in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve clams

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14" White Clam #13$23.95
Cherry wood smoked baby clams, fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan- reggiano cheese, & crushed red peppers on garlic extra virgin olive oil.
10" White Clam #13$16.95
Cherry wood smoked baby clams, fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan- reggiano cheese, & crushed red peppers on garlic extra virgin olive oil.
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ'D Clams$19.00
Pit smoked tomato and poblano , garlic, parsley and white wine broth, Texas Toast
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder
clams, white cheddar, cream, bacon, red potatoes, green onions, oyster crackers
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clams$15.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Cafe Blue image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Cafe Blue

340 E 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1568 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
More about Cafe Blue
Bowl New England Clam Chowder image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

200 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Small New England Clam Chowder$5.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguine & Littleneck Clams$23.00
garlic / lemon / chili flake / breadcrumbs
More about ASTI Trattoria
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soup Special - Clam Chowder$8.00
A creamy base with potatoes, carrots, shiitake mushrooms (as clams) and seasonings give this a seafood taste. Topped with house made bacon bits and fresh parsley.
Allergens:
Gluten, soy
More about Rebel Cheese
Item pic

 

Via 313

3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jack White Clam$15.00
White clams, bacon, garlic and pecorino. No red sauce on this pizza.
More about Via 313
74fdf426-28a9-4611-9679-0c6badffdc94 image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder Bowl$18.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
Clam Chowder Cup$12.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Item pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine with Manila Clams$28.00
With Sour Duck garlic toast, linguine, white wine, garlic, herbs and aoili
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!
Clam Strips$11.99
Clam Strips are back! Choice of two sides! YUM
Clam Strips with Jalapeño Tartar$8.99
More about Quality Seafood Market
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Clams$25.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Item pic

 

Via 313

1802 E 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jack White Clam$15.00
White clams, bacon, garlic and pecorino. No red sauce on this pizza.
More about Via 313
Item pic

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hoki Gai (Surf Clam) N$3.00
More about Ebisu
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Clam Chowda$6.00
Clams, potato, leeks, bacon
Bowl Clam Chowda$9.00
Clams, potato, leeks, bacon
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$9.00
More about Cafe Blue

