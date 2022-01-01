Clams in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve clams
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|14" White Clam #13
|$23.95
Cherry wood smoked baby clams, fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan- reggiano cheese, & crushed red peppers on garlic extra virgin olive oil.
|10" White Clam #13
|$16.95
Cherry wood smoked baby clams, fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan- reggiano cheese, & crushed red peppers on garlic extra virgin olive oil.
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|BBQ'D Clams
|$19.00
Pit smoked tomato and poblano , garlic, parsley and white wine broth, Texas Toast
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|New England Clam Chowder
clams, white cheddar, cream, bacon, red potatoes, green onions, oyster crackers
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Clams
|$15.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Cafe Blue
340 E 2nd St, Austin
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
200 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Linguine & Littleneck Clams
|$23.00
garlic / lemon / chili flake / breadcrumbs
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Soup Special - Clam Chowder
|$8.00
A creamy base with potatoes, carrots, shiitake mushrooms (as clams) and seasonings give this a seafood taste. Topped with house made bacon bits and fresh parsley.
Allergens:
Gluten, soy
Via 313
3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin
|Jack White Clam
|$15.00
White clams, bacon, garlic and pecorino. No red sauce on this pizza.
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$18.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$12.00
Crispy bacon, potatoes, cherrystone clams and oyster crackers
*CONTAINS PORK, GLUTEN , DAIRY
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Linguine with Manila Clams
|$28.00
With Sour Duck garlic toast, linguine, white wine, garlic, herbs and aoili
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Clam Chowder
ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!
|Clam Strips
|$11.99
Clam Strips are back! Choice of two sides! YUM
|Clam Strips with Jalapeño Tartar
|$8.99
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Black Bean Clams
|$25.00
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Cup Clam Chowda
|$6.00
Clams, potato, leeks, bacon
|Bowl Clam Chowda
|$9.00
Clams, potato, leeks, bacon