Club sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$12.75
white or wheat bread, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic mayo
More about Austin Java
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Smokehouse Club Sandwich$15.50
The club of all clubs….piled with Brisket, Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato and Chipotle Garlic Aioli on a griddle toasted bun.
More about Stiles Switch
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Club Sandwich$19.00
Shaved ham, sliced grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar and jack cheeses. Dressed with our Club Spread.
Served with Mustard Honey and your choice of side.
More about Bartlett's
Gourdough's Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gourdough's Public House

2700 South Lamar Street, Austin

Avg 4.3 (3620 reviews)
Takeout
Phat Club Sandwich$15.95
More about Gourdough's Public House
The Front Page image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich
in-house smoked turkey, cheddar, bacon, romaine, tomato, zesty ranch
More about The Front Page
24 Diner image

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Club Sandwich$16.95
Sourdough, avocado mash, bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato vinaigrette
More about 24 Diner
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
Takeout
THE CLUB SANDWICH$10.00
Our triple decker stuffed with turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of white or rye.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Club Sandwich$11.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Item pic

 

Austin Rotisserie Fareground

111 Congress Avenue P400, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Club Sandwich$13.99
French baguette sandwich with roti spread (mayo + parsley) smoked turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon and brie cheese
More about Austin Rotisserie Fareground

