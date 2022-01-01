Club sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve club sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Club Sandwich
|$12.75
white or wheat bread, turkey, ham, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic mayo
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Smokehouse Club Sandwich
|$15.50
The club of all clubs….piled with Brisket, Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato and Chipotle Garlic Aioli on a griddle toasted bun.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Classic Club Sandwich
|$19.00
Shaved ham, sliced grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar and jack cheeses. Dressed with our Club Spread.
Served with Mustard Honey and your choice of side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gourdough's Public House
2700 South Lamar Street, Austin
|Phat Club Sandwich
|$15.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Turkey Club Sandwich
in-house smoked turkey, cheddar, bacon, romaine, tomato, zesty ranch
HAMBURGERS
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.95
Sourdough, avocado mash, bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|THE CLUB SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our triple decker stuffed with turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of white or rye.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Club Sandwich
|$11.99
Austin Rotisserie Fareground
111 Congress Avenue P400, Austin
|French Club Sandwich
|$13.99
French baguette sandwich with roti spread (mayo + parsley) smoked turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon and brie cheese