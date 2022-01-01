Cobb salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cobb salad
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|GF Twisted Cobb Salad
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|Twisted Cobb Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Pork belly lardons, sliced hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, green onions, grape tomatoes & radish. Served on our organic spring mix with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
butter lettuce, green goddess, fine herbs, pickled egg, cured tomato, avocado, feta, pancetta, roasted chicken
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Southwest Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Southwest Cobb Salad is packed with grilled corn, black beans, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, jalapeños, cherry tomatoes and queso fresco on a bed of romaine lettuce served with jalapeño ranch dressing.
Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
301 E. 8th St, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Sawyer's Cobb Salad
|$13.99
lettuce, avocado, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon & jalapeño ranch
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, spicy pecans, cilantro lime vinaigrette
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Twisted Cobb Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, spicy pecans, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Not Quite Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens topped with sautéed crispy chickpeas, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, crispy pig-less bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, and scratch made ranch dressing.
Contains: cashews, soy, coconut, gluten, almonds, garlic, onion. Nutritional information: cal 1150, protein 10g, carb 26g, sugar 6g, fibre 8g, fat 39g, sat fat 11g
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad
|$19.00
organic greens, applewood bacon, egg, charred corn relish, roma tomatoes, avocado, house pickled jalapenos, tortilla strips, chipotle-buttermilk dressing
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Arcadian Greens, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Egg, Corn & Heidi's Champagne Vin
Add Lobster for $11
CONTAINS GLUTEN - WE CAN MAKE GF
Baby Greens
10611 Research Blvd, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Blue Cheese Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Green Goddess
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
7211 Burnet Road, Austin
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
|Half Cobb Salad
|$5.95
Hot Chicken Tender, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
12024 HWY 290, Austin
|Suds Cobb Salad
|$11.50
Hold Out Brewing
1208 W 4th St, Austin
|HALF Hold Out Cobb Salad
|$8.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, Tasso ham & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
|Hold Out Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy Capicolla & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
|Half Cobb Salad
|$6.95
Hot Chicken Tender, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.