Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cobb salad

Twisted Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
GF Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Twisted Cobb Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.50
Pork belly lardons, sliced hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, green onions, grape tomatoes & radish. Served on our organic spring mix with a side of blue cheese dressing.
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
More about Sweet Paris
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
butter lettuce, green goddess, fine herbs, pickled egg, cured tomato, avocado, feta, pancetta, roasted chicken
More about Paperboy
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Cobb Salad$15.99
Southwest Cobb Salad is packed with grilled corn, black beans, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, jalapeños, cherry tomatoes and queso fresco on a bed of romaine lettuce served with jalapeño ranch dressing.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Banner pic

 

Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online

301 E. 8th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
More about Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sawyer's Cobb Salad$13.99
lettuce, avocado, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon & jalapeño ranch
Sawyer's Cobb Salad$13.99
lettuce, avocado, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon & jalapeño ranch
More about Sawyer & Co
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, spicy pecans, cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Cenote
Turkey Cobb Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Front Page
Twisted Cobb Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
GF Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, spicy pecans, cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Cenote
Doc's Backyard Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.99
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Not Quite Cobb Salad image

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Not Quite Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens topped with sautéed crispy chickpeas, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, crispy pig-less bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, and scratch made ranch dressing.
Contains: cashews, soy, coconut, gluten, almonds, garlic, onion. Nutritional information: cal 1150, protein 10g, carb 26g, sugar 6g, fibre 8g, fat 39g, sat fat 11g
More about Rebel Cheese
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad$19.00
organic greens, applewood bacon, egg, charred corn relish, roma tomatoes, avocado, house pickled jalapenos, tortilla strips, chipotle-buttermilk dressing
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Item pic

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Arcadian Greens, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Egg, Corn & Heidi's Champagne Vin
Add Lobster for $11
CONTAINS GLUTEN - WE CAN MAKE GF
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
a7714db5-884b-498b-8d95-87e2a08cba54 image

SALADS

Baby Greens

10611 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Blue Cheese Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Green Goddess
More about Baby Greens
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

7211 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$10.95
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Half Cobb Salad$5.95
Hot Chicken Tender, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Item pic

 

Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

12024 HWY 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Suds Cobb Salad$11.50
More about Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
Hold Out Cobb Salad image

HAMBURGERS

Hold Out Brewing

1208 W 4th St, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HALF Hold Out Cobb Salad$8.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, Tasso ham & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
Hold Out Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy Capicolla & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
More about Hold Out Brewing
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$10.95
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Half Cobb Salad$6.95
Hot Chicken Tender, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
More about Cafe Blue
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$13.50
A bed of Romaine layered with chicken, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato & boiled eggs with classic Cobb dressing
More about FoodHeads

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Gorditas

Egg Rolls

Katsu

Shrimp Burritos

Curry

Bisque

Lobsters

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston