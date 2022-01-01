Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve coconut curry

Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Broth$0.00
Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt
More about Picnik
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Xao Lan - Coconut Curry Stir-fry$14.95
Coconut milk curry stir-fry with napa cabbage, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Picnik

1600 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Broth$0.00
Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt
More about Picnik
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Broth$0.00
Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt
More about Picnik

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Pho

Falafel Wraps

Shrimp Basket

Fried Wontons

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Vegetable Dumplings

Gyro Salad

Beef Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston