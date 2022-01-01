Coconut curry in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve coconut curry
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Coconut Curry Broth
|$0.00
Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Xao Lan - Coconut Curry Stir-fry
|$14.95
Coconut milk curry stir-fry with napa cabbage, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots.
Picnik
1600 South 1st Street, Austin
|Coconut Curry Broth
|$0.00
