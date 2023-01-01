Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve coconut soup

Item pic

 

Local Foods - 2nd Street District

454 West 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Coconut Lemongrass Soup$8.50
Chicken stock and coconut milk broth, lemongrass, ginger, and kaffir lime garnished with fried shallots and fresh cilantro
Quart Chicken Coconut Lemongrass Soup$16.00
Chicken stock and coconut milk broth, lemongrass, ginger, and kaffir lime garnished with fried shallots and fresh cilantro
Cup Chicken Coconut Lemongrass Soup$5.00
Chicken stock and coconut milk broth, lemongrass, ginger, and kaffir lime garnished with fried shallots and fresh cilantro
More about Local Foods - 2nd Street District
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Coconut Soup$11.00
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal (pieces are added to the soup for flavoring, but not meant to be eaten directly), cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
Coconut Soup Base With Fish Sauce, Frozen, 16oz$6.99
Coconut Soup Base, Frozen, SOY 16oz$6.99
More about Thai Fresh
Austin Food Company image

 

Austin Food Company - Barton Springs Rd

517 S Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Squash Soup$6.00
More about Austin Food Company - Barton Springs Rd
Blue Sushi Sake Grill image

 

Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Austin

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Crab Soup$6.00
More about Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Austin

