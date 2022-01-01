Coleslaw in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve coleslaw
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Citizen Coleslaw
|$6.00
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Coleslaw
|$4.99
Gluten-Free
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Coleslaw
|$4.99
Gluten-Free
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Cashew Lime Coleslaw
|$9.00
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SLAB BBQ
9012 Research Blvd, Austin
|MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Coleslaw
|$4.99
Gluten-Free
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Coleslaw
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
|Creamy Coleslaw
|$5.00
Purple and Green Cabbage, Chopped Kale, Pickled Mustard, Creamy Honey Apple Cider Dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Family Coleslaw
|$6.00
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
7211 Burnet Road, Austin
|INDV SIDE REG ColeSlaw
|$3.00
|INDV SIDE LRG ColeSlaw
|$6.00
Crunchy Kale Coleslaw.
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
7032 Wood Hollow, Austin
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.99
A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|INDV SIDE REG ColeSlaw
|$3.00
|INDV SIDE LRG ColeSlaw
|$6.00
Crunchy Kale Coleslaw.