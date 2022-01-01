Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve coleslaw

Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Citizen Coleslaw$6.00
More about Citizen Eatery
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.99
Gluten-Free
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.99
Gluten-Free
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
87f53e96-d0ee-4725-a6a3-3b8e3b78e108 image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Coleslaw
More about la Barbecue:
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Lime Coleslaw$9.00
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
SLAB BBQ image

 

SLAB BBQ

2701 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW
More about SLAB BBQ
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
SLAB BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SLAB BBQ

9012 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW
More about SLAB BBQ
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.99
Gluten-Free
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw
More about Sala and betty
Creamy Coleslaw image

 

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Coleslaw$5.00
Purple and Green Cabbage, Chopped Kale, Pickled Mustard, Creamy Honey Apple Cider Dressing
More about Henbit
The Cavalier image

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caribbean Coleslaw$4.00
More about The Cavalier
Waterloo Ice House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Family Coleslaw$6.00
More about Waterloo Ice House
Oakwood BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Oakwood BBQ

307 E Braker Ln, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw
More about Oakwood BBQ
Item pic

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

7211 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
INDV SIDE REG ColeSlaw$3.00
INDV SIDE LRG ColeSlaw$6.00
Crunchy Kale Coleslaw.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin image

 

5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

7032 Wood Hollow, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.99
A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing
More about 5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

2304 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
INDV SIDE REG ColeSlaw$3.00
INDV SIDE LRG ColeSlaw$6.00
Crunchy Kale Coleslaw.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
COLESLAW$4.25
More about FoodHeads

