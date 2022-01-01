Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Miso Cookie$2.00
Dreamsicle Shortbread Cookie$2.00
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
LS Cookie$5.00
6oz of chocolate chip decadence! Save room for this supreme chocolate chip cookie!
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Item pic

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
House-made cookie dough is studded with chocolate chips and sea salt
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
House-made oatmeal cookie dough with cinnamon, raisins, and vanilla make this cookie chewy perfection.
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich$4.75
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about The Meteor
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spring Cookie Tin$30.00
Our Spring Cookie tin is inspired by the bright flavors of a new season! Includes four of each:
● Corn Blueberry Cookie: Barton Springs Mill Blue Corn Meal adds a bright flavor to this sweet
and salty treat.
● Matcha Shortbread: Delicate shortbread cookie swirled with matcha.
● Orange Honey Cookie: Sweetened with honey and scented with orange zest.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
More about Easy Tiger
Buddy’s Burger image

 

Buddy’s Burger

9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thin Mint Cookie Shake$4.19
More about Buddy’s Burger
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Ronnie's Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Celeste's Best Cookie$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teddy V Cookie$6.00
The only chocolate chip cookie of its kind in Austin: ginormous chocolate chip cookie, inspired by famed Levain bakery in New York City. While chocolate chip cookies aren’t a health food, if you’re going to eat them– and all of us must– isn’t it best to know what ingredients you are consuming? Made with farm fresh eggs, and ingredients you can pronounce. Certainly a cookie worth the calories– if you’re going to cheat, do it right!
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Black And White Cookie$4.00
More about JewBoy Burgers
Austin Java image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Cookie$2.50
Suga Cookie Latte
More about Austin Java
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Classic, but with that good salt on top. From Swedish Hill.
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
By Misty Morning Bakery
More about Citizen Eatery
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Wedding Cookies (box)$9.54
GF Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.60
Mini Cookie Bag$4.74
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Fortune Cookies (1)$0.15
More about China Dynasty
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Classic, No Nuts
Cowboy Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chips, Oatmeal, Coconut and Almonds
Ginger Lemon Sandwich Cookie$3.00
Two Ginger Cookies with Lemon Buttercream Inside
More about Food! Food!
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Black/White Cookie$4.00
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.29
Traditional chocolate chip cookie by Celeste Best
Cookie$3.29
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Almost big enough to share.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PEANUT BUTTER RYE COOKIE$3.00
CHOC CHUNK COOKIE DOUGH
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00
brown butter chocolate chip cookie topped with flaky sea salt
More about Spread & Co
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2828 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Ronnie's Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Celeste's Best Cookie$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Ronnie's Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Celeste's Best Cookie$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

10721 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Ronnie's Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Celeste's Best Cookie$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
More about JuiceLand
61b86d2f-4aae-45e4-990d-eb1b3665e2ab image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
cookies$2.50
freshly baked by our in-house pastry team.
cookies$2.50
freshly baked by our in-house pastry team.
More about Café No Sé
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
More about The Garden at Ellera
Main pic

 

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pub Cookies$8.50
3 homemade thick and chewy chocolate chip cookies
More about Black Star Co-op
Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies$22.00
Half dozen very very chocolate chip cookies
Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
Lemon Shortbread Cookie$4.00
Shortbread cookie with lemon zest, lemon juice, and demarara sugar
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Butter$10.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels.
Oreo Cookies n' Cream$10.50
oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling
More about Sweet Paris
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Our famous chocolate chip cookie. Don't leave Tinys without it!
More about Tiny Boxwoods

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Buffalo Wings

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Muffins

Red Velvet Cake

Singapore Noodles

Nachos

Chicken Burgers

Baja Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston