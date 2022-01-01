Cookies in Austin

The only chocolate chip cookie of its kind in Austin: ginormous chocolate chip cookie, inspired by famed Levain bakery in New York City. While chocolate chip cookies aren’t a health food, if you’re going to eat them– and all of us must– isn’t it best to know what ingredients you are consuming? Made with farm fresh eggs, and ingredients you can pronounce. Certainly a cookie worth the calories– if you’re going to cheat, do it right!

