Cookies in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cookies
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Peanut Butter Miso Cookie
|$2.00
|Dreamsicle Shortbread Cookie
|$2.00
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|LS Cookie
|$5.00
6oz of chocolate chip decadence! Save room for this supreme chocolate chip cookie!
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
House-made cookie dough is studded with chocolate chips and sea salt
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
House-made oatmeal cookie dough with cinnamon, raisins, and vanilla make this cookie chewy perfection.
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
|Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich
|$4.75
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Spring Cookie Tin
|$30.00
Our Spring Cookie tin is inspired by the bright flavors of a new season! Includes four of each:
● Corn Blueberry Cookie: Barton Springs Mill Blue Corn Meal adds a bright flavor to this sweet
and salty treat.
● Matcha Shortbread: Delicate shortbread cookie swirled with matcha.
● Orange Honey Cookie: Sweetened with honey and scented with orange zest.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
JuiceLand
2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin
|Ronnie's Cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
|Celeste's Best Cookie
|$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Teddy V Cookie
|$6.00
The only chocolate chip cookie of its kind in Austin: ginormous chocolate chip cookie, inspired by famed Levain bakery in New York City. While chocolate chip cookies aren’t a health food, if you’re going to eat them– and all of us must– isn’t it best to know what ingredients you are consuming? Made with farm fresh eggs, and ingredients you can pronounce. Certainly a cookie worth the calories– if you’re going to cheat, do it right!
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
|Black And White Cookie
|$4.00
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Gluten Free Cookie
|$2.50
|Suga Cookie Latte
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Classic, but with that good salt on top. From Swedish Hill.
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
By Misty Morning Bakery
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|GF Wedding Cookies (box)
|$9.54
|GF Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.60
|Mini Cookie Bag
|$4.74
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Fortune Cookies (1)
|$0.15
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Classic, No Nuts
|Cowboy Cookie
|$2.00
Chocolate Chips, Oatmeal, Coconut and Almonds
|Ginger Lemon Sandwich Cookie
|$3.00
Two Ginger Cookies with Lemon Buttercream Inside
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
|Black/White Cookie
|$4.00
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.29
Traditional chocolate chip cookie by Celeste Best
|Cookie
|$3.29
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Almost big enough to share.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|PEANUT BUTTER RYE COOKIE
|$3.00
|CHOC CHUNK COOKIE DOUGH
|BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$3.00
brown butter chocolate chip cookie topped with flaky sea salt
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
JuiceLand
2828 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Ronnie's Cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
|Celeste's Best Cookie
|$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
JuiceLand
701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin
|Ronnie's Cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
|Celeste's Best Cookie
|$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
JuiceLand
10721 Research Blvd, Austin
|Ronnie's Cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
|Celeste's Best Cookie
|$2.95
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|cookies
|$2.50
freshly baked by our in-house pastry team.
|cookies
|$2.50
freshly baked by our in-house pastry team.
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$7.00
Black Star Co-op
7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin
|Pub Cookies
|$8.50
3 homemade thick and chewy chocolate chip cookies
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$22.00
Half dozen very very chocolate chip cookies
|Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
|Lemon Shortbread Cookie
|$4.00
Shortbread cookie with lemon zest, lemon juice, and demarara sugar
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Cookie Butter
|$10.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels.
|Oreo Cookies n' Cream
|$10.50
oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling