Corn dogs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve corn dogs
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Kid Corn Dogs
|$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Kid Corn Dogs
|$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Corn Dog
|$5.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Kid Corn Dogs
|$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|KID Corn Dog Bites Meal
|$5.99
Comes with 6 Corn Dog Bites
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Kid Corn Dogs
|$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moonshine
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|The Original Moonshine "Corn Dog" Shrimp
|$12.00
4-pieces, honey mustard, blueberry swirl
|The Original Moonshine "Corn Dog" Shrimp
|$12.00
Shelby's Rollin' Diner
1001 Congress Ave, Austin
|Corn Dog
|$3.00
Honey dipped corn dog
GF
Dog Haus Biergarten
7710 N FM 620, Austin
|Spicy Italian Corn Dog
|Bacon Wrapped Corn Dog
|Beyond Brat Corn Dog