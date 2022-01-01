Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve corn dogs

Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Corn Dogs$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Corn Dogs$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Dog$5.00
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Corn Dogs$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Moonie's Burger House image

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID Corn Dog Bites Meal$5.99
Comes with 6 Corn Dog Bites
More about Moonie's Burger House
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dog$1.99
More about Phoenix Kafay
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Corn Dogs$7.95
4 mini corn dogs served with one side and a drink.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Moonshine "Corn Dog" Shrimp$12.00
4-pieces, honey mustard, blueberry swirl
The Original Moonshine "Corn Dog" Shrimp$12.00
More about Moonshine
Corn Dog image

 

Shelby's Rollin' Diner

1001 Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Corn Dog$3.00
Honey dipped corn dog
GF
More about Shelby's Rollin' Diner
Item pic

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

7710 N FM 620, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Italian Corn Dog
Bacon Wrapped Corn Dog
Beyond Brat Corn Dog
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Sopapilla

Cuban Sandwiches

Shrimp Basket

Fudge

Edamame

Curry

Snapper

Shrimp Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston