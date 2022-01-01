Cornbread in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cornbread
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)
|$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
Odd Duck
1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Cast Iron Cornbread
|$13.00
Cornbread: butter, flour, cornmeal, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, buttermilk, eggs, cheddar, jalapeno mash
Sage butter: sage, garlic, onion, celery seed, thyme, rosemary, parsley, butter, yogurt
allergens: gluten, egg, dairy, allium, chiles
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Jalapeno Cornbread Stuffed Chicken
|$23.95
Chile dusted chicken breast with jalapeno cornbread stuffing, topped with New Mexico red chili cream sauce and served with sauteed vegetables.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Fried Chicken & Cornbread French Toast
|$19.00
buttermilk battered fried chicken, house made cornbread, honey butter, candied jalapeños
|Cornbread
|$6.00
two large cornbread slices, honey, butter
Jester King Brewery
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin
|Blue Cornbread
|$6.00
Barton Springs Mill Hopi blue cornmeal and flour. Served with a side of chile honey butter.