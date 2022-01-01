Crab cakes in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Benedict$26.00
House Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Arugula & Horseradish Hollandaise
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$21.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Maryland Style Crab Cake image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Single Crab Cake$27.00
Crab Cakes$53.00
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, pommery mustard sauce, cole slaw
5oz Petite Filet and 4oz Crab Cake$64.00
5 oz Filet Mignon with a jump lump crab cake. Choice of side.
More about Bartlett's
CRAB CAKE TOTCHOS image

 

COMMUNITY VEGAN

1124 E. 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRAB CAKE TOTCHOS$13.50
Tater tots topped with our cajun spices, Credo cheeze, Good Catch chopped crab cake, and crab cake saucy sauce. #serioussituaiton
Dirty Version: add red pepper flakes & jalapeno’s | extra $.50
*crab cake contains pea protein & soy protein | cheeze contains cashews
CRAB CAKE SAUCE$1.00
More about COMMUNITY VEGAN
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Crab cake$6.99
Crab Cakes$14.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Crab" Cake Benedict$11.00
Jackfruit "Crab"Cakes, local tomato, fresh organic arugula, toasted organic muffin and a tangy hollandaise sauce.
Jackfruit Crab Cakes$5.00
2 Crab Cakes on a bed of Organic Arugula and a side of Aioli. Has Gluten.
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Item pic

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$22.00
Two Fried Crab Cakes with Avocado, Tartar and Arugula Salad
(Arugula, Mandarin Orange, Fennel, Lemon Pepper Vin)
*CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Item pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
Blue Crab Cake image

 

Mongers Market + Kitchen

4119 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Crab Cake$13.00
smoked tomato aioli, chervil
More about Mongers Market + Kitchen
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Caesar Salad$17.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, over romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese
and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.
Blue Crab Cakes$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
Crab Cake & Avocado BLT$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, sliced avocado, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce
and tomato on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
More about Cafe Blue

