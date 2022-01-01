Crab cakes in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve crab cakes
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$26.00
House Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Arugula & Horseradish Hollandaise
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Crab Cakes
|$21.00
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Single Crab Cake
|$27.00
|Crab Cakes
|$53.00
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, pommery mustard sauce, cole slaw
|5oz Petite Filet and 4oz Crab Cake
|$64.00
5 oz Filet Mignon with a jump lump crab cake. Choice of side.
COMMUNITY VEGAN
1124 E. 11th St, Austin
|CRAB CAKE TOTCHOS
|$13.50
Tater tots topped with our cajun spices, Credo cheeze, Good Catch chopped crab cake, and crab cake saucy sauce. #serioussituaiton
Dirty Version: add red pepper flakes & jalapeno’s | extra $.50
*crab cake contains pea protein & soy protein | cheeze contains cashews
|CRAB CAKE SAUCE
|$1.00
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|1 Crab cake
|$6.99
|Crab Cakes
|$14.99
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|"Crab" Cake Benedict
|$11.00
Jackfruit "Crab"Cakes, local tomato, fresh organic arugula, toasted organic muffin and a tangy hollandaise sauce.
|Jackfruit Crab Cakes
|$5.00
2 Crab Cakes on a bed of Organic Arugula and a side of Aioli. Has Gluten.
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Crab Cake
|$22.00
Two Fried Crab Cakes with Avocado, Tartar and Arugula Salad
(Arugula, Mandarin Orange, Fennel, Lemon Pepper Vin)
*CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN, SHELLFISH
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
Mongers Market + Kitchen
4119 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Blue Crab Cake
|$13.00
smoked tomato aioli, chervil
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Crab Cake Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, over romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese
and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.
|Blue Crab Cakes
|$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
|Crab Cake & Avocado BLT
|$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, sliced avocado, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce
and tomato on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.