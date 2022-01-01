Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Main pic

 

Green Mango

8300 N FM 620 STE 800, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$21.00
More about Green Mango
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$12.00
Blue crab, egg, cabbage, peas, carrots, scallions
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Singapore Noodles

Chicken Tikka Masala

Banana Pudding

Nicoise Salad

Baklava

Teriyaki Salmon

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston