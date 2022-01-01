Crab rangoon in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Crab Rangoon$7.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

 

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)$6.25
Deep Fry Wonton Skins stuffed with Seasoned Cream Cheese, Imitation Crab and Green Onion. Served with house sweet and sour sauce.
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
Buzz Mill Coffee image

 

Buzz Mill Coffee

1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
More about Buzz Mill Coffee
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.00
Crab meat mixed with fresh cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin.
More about Dong Nai
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
39. Crab Rangoon 芝士角$8.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Crab Rangoons image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$6.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Crab Rangoons image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Pho Craft

3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Rangoons$8.00
(6) Fried wontons filled with imitation crab, cream cheese, green onion and red onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce. *Contains gluten.
More about Pho Craft
Crab Rangoons image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son

