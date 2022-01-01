Crab rolls in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve crab rolls

Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A9: Crab and Cream Chesse rolls$6.95
Deep fried Blue Crab meat with cream cheese, mushrooms, and scallions.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
King Crab Roll$28.00
Alaskan king crab, toasted split roll, citrus aioli, celery, chives, grilled lemon, fries
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
TenTen image

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
snow crab roll$24.00
citrus, herbs, avocado, cucumber (no tobiko) *can be made gluten free upon request
More about TenTen
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Snow Crab Roll$18.00
Snow Crab California Roll w/ avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko.
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Spring Rolls$7.00
More about Dong Nai
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
King Crab Roll$28.00
King Crab Roll$28.00
alaskan king crab, toasted split roll, citrus aioli, celery, chives, grilled lemon, fries
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Special Snow Crab Roll$12.00
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Crab Roll$20.00
Smoked Gouda, Chopped Bacon Melted together with Maine Crab put inside our toasted bun with Spicy Aioli.
*CONTAINS PORK, PEANUT, SOY, GLUTEN
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Special Snow Crab Roll$12.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II

