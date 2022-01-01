Crab rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve crab rolls
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|A9: Crab and Cream Chesse rolls
|$6.95
Deep fried Blue Crab meat with cream cheese, mushrooms, and scallions.
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|King Crab Roll
|$28.00
Alaskan king crab, toasted split roll, citrus aioli, celery, chives, grilled lemon, fries
More about TenTen
SUSHI
TenTen
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin
|snow crab roll
|$24.00
citrus, herbs, avocado, cucumber (no tobiko) *can be made gluten free upon request
More about Neighborhood Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Snow Crab Roll
|$18.00
Snow Crab California Roll w/ avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko.
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|King Crab Roll
|$28.00
|King Crab Roll
|$28.00
alaskan king crab, toasted split roll, citrus aioli, celery, chives, grilled lemon, fries
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|Cali Special Snow Crab Roll
|$12.00
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Spicy Crab Roll
|$20.00
Smoked Gouda, Chopped Bacon Melted together with Maine Crab put inside our toasted bun with Spicy Aioli.
*CONTAINS PORK, PEANUT, SOY, GLUTEN