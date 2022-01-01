Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve crepes

Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Mascarpone Crepe$9.99
Build Your Own Crepe$4.50
More about Crepe Crazy
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffled Caprese Crepe$10.95
mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana & PB & J Crepe$6.00
Bananas, peanut butter, strawberry jam, crepe
The Norwegian Crepe$13.75
smoked salmon, Capers, Red onions, Cream cheese, arugula, Dill sour cream.
Citronade Crepe$8.95
Lemon reduction, Raw sugar, Whipped cream, Vanilla gelato.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banh Xeo Chay - Vegan Crepe$15.95
Tumeric and rice flour crepe stuffed with garlic sautéed tofu, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, mungbean, and green onion. Served with lettuce wraps and tangy soy dipping sauce.
Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Crepe$14.95
Crispy crunchy savory crepe made from rice and turmeric flours stuffed with mung bean, onions, and bean sprouts. Served as lettuce wraps with fresh herbs and house dipping sauce with chilli and pickled carrots.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Crepe Atlantique$14.00
Crab meat, sweet red pepper pesto, spinach, tomato, garlic butter and a side of chipotle pepper sauce
Plain Crepe$4.00
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin
Restaurant banner

CREPES

Ze Crepes

522 Congress Avenue STE 140, Austin

Avg 5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mornin' Crepe$6.00
Signature crepe + scrambled eggs + cheese blend + sauce
Crepe Brulée$9.00
Vanilla creme brulee + olive oil cake + mixed berries + whipped cream + matcha
More about Ze Crepes

