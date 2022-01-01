Crepes in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve crepes
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Oreo Mascarpone Crepe
|$9.99
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$4.50
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Truffled Caprese Crepe
|$10.95
mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, & truffle oil
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Banana & PB & J Crepe
|$6.00
Bananas, peanut butter, strawberry jam, crepe
|The Norwegian Crepe
|$13.75
smoked salmon, Capers, Red onions, Cream cheese, arugula, Dill sour cream.
|Citronade Crepe
|$8.95
Lemon reduction, Raw sugar, Whipped cream, Vanilla gelato.
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Banh Xeo Chay - Vegan Crepe
|$15.95
Tumeric and rice flour crepe stuffed with garlic sautéed tofu, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, mungbean, and green onion. Served with lettuce wraps and tangy soy dipping sauce.
|Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Crepe
|$14.95
Crispy crunchy savory crepe made from rice and turmeric flours stuffed with mung bean, onions, and bean sprouts. Served as lettuce wraps with fresh herbs and house dipping sauce with chilli and pickled carrots.
Cafe Crepe of Austin
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin
|La Crepe Atlantique
|$14.00
Crab meat, sweet red pepper pesto, spinach, tomato, garlic butter and a side of chipotle pepper sauce
|Plain Crepe
|$4.00