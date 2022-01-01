Crispy beef in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve crispy beef
More about Maudie's North Lamar
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Too
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Milagro
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Prime Taco Grille
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Ground Beef Crispy 2 Tacos
|$8.99
Ground Beef Tacos topped w/lettuce tomatoes, and shredded cheese
More about Wu Chow
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Crispy Sesame Beef
|$20.00
never-ever flank steak, with sweet and savory soy sauce, toasted sesame seeds
|Two-Faced Crispy Noodles Beef & Chicken
|$22.00
organic chicken breast and never-ever beef flank steak, crispy-fried wonton egg noodles, local cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas
More about De Nada Cantina
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Crispy Beef Tacos (2)
|$5.50
Crispy Corn Shell/Beef/Crema/Tomato/Lettuce/Shredded Cheese
More about Maudie's Hacienda
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Café
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Beef
|$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
More about Tamale House East
Tamale House East
1707 E 6th St, Austin
|Beef Crispy Taco
|$3.50
Taco meat, spinach & tomato served in a crispy corn shell