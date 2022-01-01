Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy beef in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve crispy beef

Crispy Beef Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Crispy Beef Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Too
Crispy Beef Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Milagro
Crispy Beef Tacos image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ground Beef Crispy 2 Tacos$8.99
Ground Beef Tacos topped w/lettuce tomatoes, and shredded cheese
More about Prime Taco Grille
Crispy Sesame Beef (GF) image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Sesame Beef$20.00
never-ever flank steak, with sweet and savory soy sauce, toasted sesame seeds
Two-Faced Crispy Noodles Beef & Chicken$22.00
organic chicken breast and never-ever beef flank steak, crispy-fried wonton egg noodles, local cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas
More about Wu Chow
Crispy Beef Tacos (2) image

 

De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Beef Tacos (2)$5.50
Crispy Corn Shell/Beef/Crema/Tomato/Lettuce/Shredded Cheese
More about De Nada Cantina
Crispy Beef Tacos image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Crispy Beef Tacos image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Café
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Beef$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Crispy Taco$3.50
Taco meat, spinach & tomato served in a crispy corn shell
More about Tamale House East
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Beef Tacos$9.99
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese in a crispy taco shell
More about Thrive Craft House

