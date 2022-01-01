Crispy duck in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve crispy duck
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Sp12. Muangthai's Basil Crispy Duck
|$15.95
Sautéed crispy duck with onions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and basil in Thai chili brown sauce.
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Crispy Duck
|$13.95
Fried marinated duck.
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Crispy Duck (GF)
|$14.00
Half a boned in roast duck topped with scallions and served with ginger fish sauce.