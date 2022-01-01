Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Crispy Beef Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Taco Plate$9.59
Crispy Taco$5.49
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Crispy Beef Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Too
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE CRISPY TACO$1.75
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Catfish Tacos$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#12 Vegan Crispy Taco$4.50
We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell.
Gluten Free
Nut Free
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Catfish Tacos$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Pork Carnitas Taco$5.75
Slow roasted pork shoulder with garlic, chiles, and spices
More about Asador at Bufords
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
1 TACO CRISPY$2.25
CRISPY TACO PLATE$12.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Crispy Beef Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Milagro
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)$14.50
3 Crispy Chicken Tacos.
Choice of Honey Serrano, Chipotle Aioli or House Vinaigrette Slaw.
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Melted Jack Cheese.
Red Onion and Cilantro.
More about Oz. Tap House
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS CRISPY TACO$6.69
Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY TACO PLATE$12.99
1 TACO CRISPY$2.25
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Catfish Tacos$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Crispy Beef Tacos image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image

 

Chino's Fusion Hacienda

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A LA CARTE CRISPY TACO$2.50
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Taco Plate$9.59
Crispy Taco$6.49
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
bce08176-4891-4779-8e44-9bf986764fb4 image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Crispy Fish Taco$8.00
Crispy Fish Tacos$16.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Chipotle Aoili
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco Plate$19.00
rice tempura . pineapple pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, rice, black beans
*contains egg, fish
More about Picnik
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Tacos Plate$11.95
Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Crispy Tacos$12.95
Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ground Beef Crispy 2 Tacos$8.99
Ground Beef Tacos topped w/lettuce tomatoes, and shredded cheese
More about Prime Taco Grille
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Catfish Tacos$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin

Avg 4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY TACO PLATE$12.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Crispy Beef Tacos (2) image

 

De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Beef Tacos (2)$5.50
Crispy Corn Shell/Beef/Crema/Tomato/Lettuce/Shredded Cheese
More about De Nada Cantina
Crispy Beef Tacos image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Taco Plate$9.59
Crispy Taco$6.49
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dos Crispy Tacos$7.95
Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
Ala Carte Crispy Taco$4.00
Crispy taco shell filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
Dos Crispy Tacos with Rice and Beans$9.95
Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
More about Eldorado Cafe
Crispy Beef Tacos image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Crispy Beef Tacos$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Maudie's Café
Tamale House East image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Crispy Taco$3.50
Taco meat, spinach & tomato served in a crispy corn shell
More about Tamale House East

