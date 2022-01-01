Crispy tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Crispy Taco Plate
|$9.59
|Crispy Taco
|$5.49
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Crispy Catfish Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|#12 Vegan Crispy Taco
|$4.50
We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell.
Gluten Free
Nut Free
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Crispy Catfish Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Crispy Pork Carnitas Taco
|$5.75
Slow roasted pork shoulder with garlic, chiles, and spices
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|1 TACO CRISPY
|$2.25
|CRISPY TACO PLATE
|$12.99
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)
|$14.50
3 Crispy Chicken Tacos.
Choice of Honey Serrano, Chipotle Aioli or House Vinaigrette Slaw.
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Melted Jack Cheese.
Red Onion and Cilantro.
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|KIDS CRISPY TACO
|$6.69
Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese
Baby Acapulco
9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin
|CRISPY TACO PLATE
|$12.99
|1 TACO CRISPY
|$2.25
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Crispy Catfish Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|A LA CARTE CRISPY TACO
|$2.50
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Crispy Taco Plate
|$9.59
|Crispy Taco
|$6.49
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|A La Carte Crispy Fish Taco
|$8.00
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Chipotle Aoili
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Crispy Fish Taco Plate
|$19.00
rice tempura . pineapple pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, rice, black beans
*contains egg, fish
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Crispy Tacos Plate
|$11.95
Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
|Crispy Tacos
|$12.95
Three crispy corn tortilla shells filled with choice of rotisserie chicken, ground beef or guacamole; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Ground Beef Crispy 2 Tacos
|$8.99
Ground Beef Tacos topped w/lettuce tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Crispy Catfish Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos filled with our Texas Tortilla Catfish and shredded cabbage & carrots topped with our signature jalapeno tartar sauce and served with black beans and Mexican rice. Your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. You may substitute the beans and rice with one side.
Baby Acapulco
1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin
|CRISPY TACO PLATE
|$12.99
De Nada Cantina
4715 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Crispy Beef Tacos (2)
|$5.50
Crispy Corn Shell/Beef/Crema/Tomato/Lettuce/Shredded Cheese
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Crispy Taco Plate
|$9.59
|Crispy Taco
|$6.49
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Dos Crispy Tacos
|$7.95
Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
|Ala Carte Crispy Taco
|$4.00
Crispy taco shell filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
|Dos Crispy Tacos with Rice and Beans
|$9.95
Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Crispy Beef Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
