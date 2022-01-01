Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Crispy Tofu Teriyaki Plate image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Teriyaki Plate$15.00
Deep fried tofu with yellow onions & walnuts, topped with our gluten-free teriyaki sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Crispy Tofu Teriyaki Plate image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Teriyaki Plate$15.00
Deep fried tofu with yellow onions & walnuts, topped with our gluten-free teriyaki sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl$12.00
Crispy tofu, onions and walnuts with grilled vegetables and curry over rice.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu$6.50
More about PhoNatic
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salt & Pepper Crispy Tofu$6.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Tofu w/ Garlic Sauce$14.00
More about Dong Nai
Item pic

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Organic Tofu (S VG) 金沙有機豆腐$7.50
Jalapeño, onion, szechuan seasoned salt.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$5.00
Crispy Tofu Salad$10.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

