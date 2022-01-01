Crispy tofu in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve crispy tofu
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Crispy Tofu Teriyaki Plate
|$15.00
Deep fried tofu with yellow onions & walnuts, topped with our gluten-free teriyaki sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Tofu Teriyaki Plate
|$15.00
|Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl
|$12.00
Crispy tofu, onions and walnuts with grilled vegetables and curry over rice.
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu
|$6.50
NOODLES
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Salt & Pepper Crispy Tofu
|$6.99
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Crispy Organic Tofu (S VG) 金沙有機豆腐
|$7.50
Jalapeño, onion, szechuan seasoned salt.