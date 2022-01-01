Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve croissants

Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Croissants$2.99
More about Crepe Crazy
Native Hostel image

 

Native Hostel

807 E 4th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choc Croissant$4.50
More about Native Hostel
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Croissant$4.50
More about Easy Tiger
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Croissant with Jam$3.00
Super soft and flakey from our friends at Swedish Hill. Served with a side of Brew and Brew's seasonal jam.
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Flakey layers and dark chocolate. Um, yeah. From Swedish Hill.
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Item pic

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
plain croissant$4.25
ham + cheese croissant$4.25
More about Café No Sé
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissants$3.50
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Sumac Croissant$5.50
More about Paperboy
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$4.50
Almond Croissant$4.50
Our wonderful, all-butter croissant rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.
Almond and Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Our wonderful, all-butter pain au chocolat rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Parmesan & Leek Croissant$5.99
Spinach & Feta Croissant$5.99
Fruit Croissant$4.59
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jalapeño Cheddar Croissant Pull Apart (Available after 10am)$4.50
Buttery and flaky pull apart roll with a little kick! Jalapeño and cheddar added for a savory treat great for any time of day.
Croissant$4.50
More about Easy Tiger
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butter Croissant$2.75
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$1.39
Croissant$1.39
More about Phoenix Kafay
Banner pic

 

Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online

301 E. 8th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Croissant with Provolone and Pesto$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
More about Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
Almond croissant image

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond croissant$4.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises.
Croissant au beurre$3.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
Croissant au beurre (2 days in advance)$3.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
More about Baguette et Chocolat
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
almond croissant$7.00
breakfast croissant$10.00
ham & cheese croissant$6.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
GF Ham & Cheese Croissant image

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.95
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with Black Forest Ham and sharp cheddar cheese. Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, ham, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Plain Croissant$5.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter. Freezes well so stock up - reheat at 350 or in the toaster oven. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
More about Dream Bakery
Banner pic

 

Astro Kitchens ATX

13101 Harold Green Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BOAR'S HEAD BLACKENED TURKEY ON CROISSANT$12.50
Boar's Head blackened turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, mixed greens on a croissant.
Turkey & Swiss Combo Croissant$9.00
Turkey, Swiss, Tomato, Romaine. Side of mustard or mayo on request. Combo comes with bag of chips. Specify which chips you want. (Doritos Nacho Cheesee or Cool Ranch, Lays regular or BBQ, Cheetos)
More about Astro Kitchens ATX
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar image

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nutella Croissant$3.95
Chocolate Croissant$3.95
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Box of Croissants$9.95
4 Croissants with strawberry butter
Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Sandwich$11.95
Smoked turkey and swiss cheese on a fresh baked croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni & Cheese Croissant Roll$2.79
Plain Croissant$1.99
Jalapeño, Sausage, & Cheese Croissant Roll$2.79
More about Donut Taco Palace
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop image

SANDWICHES

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

7800 south 1st street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Two Eggs And Cheese on a Croissant$7.00
More about Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

607 W 3rd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quacks Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Butter Croissant$54.00
Dozen Ham + Cheese Croissant$96.00
Dozen Chocolate Croissants$66.00
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Croissant de Classique$4.50
Local croissant served with jam and house made cultured butter. Contains: gluten, soy
Almond Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop Chocolate Croissant
More about Rebel Cheese
1417 image

 

1417

1417 South 1st St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$12.00
More about 1417
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Gruyère Croissant$8.00
Butter Croissant$4.00
Everything Croissant$5.00
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Turkey and Cheese Croissant image

 

Teal House Truck

1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Andi Croissant$4.00
More about Teal House Truck
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Almond Croissant$5.50
Croissant$3.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant$10.25
Croissant sandwich with Egg, Ham or Bacon, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese *Contains Dairy and Wheat
Fresh Croissant with Jelly and Butter$6.00
Butter Croissant with Jelly and Butter *Contains Dairy and Wheat
Croissant with Cream Cheese, Fresh Berries and Jelly$9.75
Contains Dariy and Wheat
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SAVORY CROISSANT$6.00
house smoked ham, swiss, fermented fresno chilis, seeds
DEPRESSED CAKE SHOP CROISSANT$5.00
croissant baked with activated charcoal and filled with vibrant pastry cream.
grey outside represents the struggles of mental health, while colorful interior represents hope and healing. (available through the 15th of May)
all proceeds go to supporting NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
TRADITIONAL CROISSANT$4.00
More about Sour Duck Market

