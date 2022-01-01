Croissants in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve croissants
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Croissants
|$2.99
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Plain Croissant with Jam
|$3.00
Super soft and flakey from our friends at Swedish Hill. Served with a side of Brew and Brew's seasonal jam.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Flakey layers and dark chocolate. Um, yeah. From Swedish Hill.
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|plain croissant
|$4.25
|ham + cheese croissant
|$4.25
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Croissant
|$4.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Our wonderful, all-butter croissant rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.
|Almond and Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Our wonderful, all-butter pain au chocolat rebaked with a frangipane filling and sliced almond garnish.
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Parmesan & Leek Croissant
|$5.99
|Spinach & Feta Croissant
|$5.99
|Fruit Croissant
|$4.59
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Jalapeño Cheddar Croissant Pull Apart (Available after 10am)
|$4.50
Buttery and flaky pull apart roll with a little kick! Jalapeño and cheddar added for a savory treat great for any time of day.
|Croissant
|$4.50
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Butter Croissant
|$2.75
Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online
301 E. 8th St, Austin
|Turkey Croissant with Provolone and Pesto
|$12.95
All lunches include fruit salad, chips and a Cafe Divine sweet treat.
Last day to order is Thursday March 24th at noon!!!
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Almond croissant
|$4.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises.
|Croissant au beurre
|$3.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
|Croissant au beurre (2 days in advance)
|$3.00
Freshly MADE & BAKED on premises. Artisan work only !
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|almond croissant
|$7.00
|breakfast croissant
|$10.00
|ham & cheese croissant
|$6.00
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.95
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with Black Forest Ham and sharp cheddar cheese. Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, ham, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
|GF Plain Croissant
|$5.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter. Freezes well so stock up - reheat at 350 or in the toaster oven. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
|GF Chocolate Croissant
|$6.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
Astro Kitchens ATX
13101 Harold Green Rd, Austin
|BOAR'S HEAD BLACKENED TURKEY ON CROISSANT
|$12.50
Boar's Head blackened turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, mixed greens on a croissant.
|Turkey & Swiss Combo Croissant
|$9.00
Turkey, Swiss, Tomato, Romaine. Side of mustard or mayo on request. Combo comes with bag of chips. Specify which chips you want. (Doritos Nacho Cheesee or Cool Ranch, Lays regular or BBQ, Cheetos)
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Nutella Croissant
|$3.95
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.95
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Box of Croissants
|$9.95
4 Croissants with strawberry butter
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Sandwich
|$11.95
Smoked turkey and swiss cheese on a fresh baked croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Pepperoni & Cheese Croissant Roll
|$2.79
|Plain Croissant
|$1.99
|Jalapeño, Sausage, & Cheese Croissant Roll
|$2.79
SANDWICHES
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
7800 south 1st street, Austin
|Two Eggs And Cheese on a Croissant
|$7.00
Intelligentsia Coffee
607 W 3rd Street, Austin
|Quacks Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Dozen Butter Croissant
|$54.00
|Dozen Ham + Cheese Croissant
|$96.00
|Dozen Chocolate Croissants
|$66.00
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Croissant de Classique
|$4.50
Local croissant served with jam and house made cultured butter. Contains: gluten, soy
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop Chocolate Croissant
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|Ham & Gruyère Croissant
|$8.00
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
|Everything Croissant
|$5.00
Teal House Truck
1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin
|Turkey and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
|Andi Croissant
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.00
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant
|$3.00
Cafe Crepe of Austin
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin
|Breakfast Croissant
|$10.25
Croissant sandwich with Egg, Ham or Bacon, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese *Contains Dairy and Wheat
|Fresh Croissant with Jelly and Butter
|$6.00
Butter Croissant with Jelly and Butter *Contains Dairy and Wheat
|Croissant with Cream Cheese, Fresh Berries and Jelly
|$9.75
Contains Dariy and Wheat
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|SAVORY CROISSANT
|$6.00
house smoked ham, swiss, fermented fresno chilis, seeds
|DEPRESSED CAKE SHOP CROISSANT
|$5.00
croissant baked with activated charcoal and filled with vibrant pastry cream.
grey outside represents the struggles of mental health, while colorful interior represents hope and healing. (available through the 15th of May)
all proceeds go to supporting NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
|TRADITIONAL CROISSANT
|$4.00
