Curd rice in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve curd rice

Suprabhat

9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curd Rice$11.99
Cold milk risotto mixed with yogurt and topped with mustard seeds and green chillies
More about Suprabhat
Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine - Parmer

6001 W PARMER LN 140, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curd Rice$10.45
More about Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine - Parmer

