Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curd rice in
Austin
/
Austin
/
Curd Rice
Austin restaurants that serve curd rice
Suprabhat
9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin
No reviews yet
Curd Rice
$11.99
Cold milk risotto mixed with yogurt and topped with mustard seeds and green chillies
More about Suprabhat
Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine - Parmer
6001 W PARMER LN 140, Austin
No reviews yet
Curd Rice
$10.45
More about Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine - Parmer
Browse other tasty dishes in Austin
Gyro Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Flat Iron Steaks
Key Lime Pies
Chips And Salsa
Pho
Seafood Gumbo
Neighborhoods within Austin to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Market District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More near Austin to explore
Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(95 restaurants)
Cedar Park
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Leander
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Pflugerville
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(22 restaurants)
Hutto
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(71 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1454 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(106 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(393 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston