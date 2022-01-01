Curry in Austin

"Kaeng Ped" Spicy w/ the flavor of dried chilies & fresh Thai basil.

Dried red chilies give the curry a smoky & complex flavor. Almost as spicy as green curry.

Curry paste ingredients: chili pepper, garlic, shallot, salt, lemongrass, sugar, kaffir lime, galangal, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom)

All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.

