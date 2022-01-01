Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve curry

68f5298d-ea5d-435d-89fd-03c70dfce583 image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)$11.25
a 13 oz bowl with a medley of sesame tofu, broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)
Curry Chickpea Salad Wrap NEW!! (V)$9.25
Red Curry Chickpea Chicken Chick'n Salad
wrapped in a Phonecia Bakery pita with pickled red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomatoes,. served with one side
Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)$11.25
a 13 oz bowl with a medley of jackfruit, roasted potatoes, onions, broccoli, and carrots in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)
You can add sesame tofu cubes for $1.00
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Ramen$12.00
Shrimp, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions in Curry Broth
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Curry$16.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
Yellow Curry$16.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
Tofu Curry Bowl$12.00
Crispy tofu, yellow onion, walnuts, rice, assorted vegetables, fukujinzuke
Japanese Style Curry$4.00
Golden curry.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R4: Yellow Curry Fried Rice$10.95
Yellow curry fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, green peas, bell peppers seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Sauce$4.00
8 oz. cup
Chicken Curry$9.95
Spicy. White meat chicken, yellow onions, peas and carrots, yellow curry sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Curry Chicken Salad (Pint)$15.50
Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple
Cup Of Curry Lentil$5.25
Bowl Of Curry Lentil$7.00
More about Food! Food!
Biryani & Co. image

 

Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$14.99
Bone in chicken cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk(most popular)
Ankapur Very spicy chicken curry$14.99
Very Spicy Bone in chicken gravy. Ankapur is a region name famous for their spicy chili.
Goat Curry$15.99
Bone in goat cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk
More about Biryani & Co.
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Viet Coco Curry$12.50
By far one of mom's best noodle soups. Vermicelli in a rich earthy curry broth with chicken, carrots, and yams.
Red Curry BUN$10.00
Thai Red Curry$10.50
More about Me Con Bistro
green curry (gf/v) image

NOODLES

Sway

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Takeout
red duck curry$36.00
red duck curry$32.00
northern thai spiced, foraged mushrooms, local radish, green peppercorn, Thai Basil, hot + sour forest curry
Served with Jasmine Rice
green curry (gf/v)$26.00
fried tofu, coconut milk, seasonal local vegetables, charred tomatillo, serrano pepper, thai basil
served with jasmine rice
More about Sway
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Style Curry$4.00
Golden curry.
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl$12.00
Crispy tofu, onions and walnuts with grilled vegetables and curry over rice.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

 

Patika

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Wrap$9.00
curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds
More about Patika
House Curry Cup image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Curry Cup$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Item pic

 

Michi Ramen

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Gravy$5.50
Spiced gravy with respective broth, pork, chicken or potatoes, peas and carrots (16 fl oz)
Curry (Veggie)$8.95
Spiced gravy with veggie broth, diced potatoes, broccoli, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
Curry (Pork)$8.95
Spiced gravy with tonkotsu broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
More about Michi Ramen
Item pic

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU CURRY$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
TONKATSU CURRY$15.95
Tonkatsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with assorted vegetables.
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Curry
"Kaeng Ped" Spicy w/ the flavor of dried chilies & fresh Thai basil.
dried chilies & fresh Thai basil. Dried red chilies give the curry a smoky & complex flavor. Almost as spicy as green curry.
Curry paste ingredients: chili pepper, garlic, shallot, salt, lemongrass, sugar, kaffir lime, galangal, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom)
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
Panang Curry
A creamy saucy curry w/ nutmeg, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil and choice of protein. This curry comes with double meat and no veggies.
All of our curries are coconut milk based,
A creamier no-veggie curry with dry spices, kaffir lime leaves. It is still a red curry based curry with spices like cardamom. It is spicier than Panang. Choice of meat.
Curry paste ingredients: dried red chilis, garlic, shallots, lemongrass, sugar, salt, kaffir lime, galangal, spices (coriander, cumin, cardamom, bay leaves)
Green Curry
More about Thai Fresh
Consumer pic

 

The Grey Market - Austin

501 Brazos Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Sandwich$8.00
apples, raisins, cilantro
More about The Grey Market - Austin
Item pic

 

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$11.00
Thai yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
Red Curry$11.00
Traditional Thai red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, bell peppers, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry$16.75
Side Curry Sauce$3.00
More about Sugar Pine
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Quinoa Side, GF$4.00
Warm quinoa cooked with curry spices, sunflower seeds, raisins and fresh ginger.
Gluten, soy, nut and oil free.
Pumpkin Curry Quinoa, GF, OIL-FREE$14.00
with roasted sweet potatoes, steamed kale & toasted
pumpkin seeds. Gluten and soy free and oil free.
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bento Picnic Catering

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$68.00
Antibiotic-Free Chicken Breast, Carrot & Potato in Turmeric Coconut Curry Sauce (Serves 8-10) Whole30, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free
House Curry Cup$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
More about Bento Picnic Catering
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Lime Kale Salad$17.00
Lacinato Kale . Curry Lime Dressing . Hard Boiled Egg . Pickled Onion . Apricot . Bell Pepper . Cucumber . Red Cabbage . Pepitas .
**contains seeds
Coconut Curry Broth
Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt
More about Picnik
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Shrimp$16.00
Stir Fried Curry Noodles$14.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
Yellow Curry Chicken$15.00
More about Dong Nai
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard
More about Sala and betty
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Xao Lan - Coconut Curry Stir-fry$14.95
Coconut milk curry stir-fry with napa cabbage, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin

1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan) 💥new🍜💥$13.50
Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions
*Contains Tree Nuts 🌰
Curry Rice Bowl$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
#9 Curry Nu Skool BROTH$5.00
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
Item pic

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Rice Bowl$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian served over rice
#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan) 💥new🍜💥$13.50
Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions
*Contains Tree Nuts 🌰
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Millionaires Curry$10.00
Curried Margarita$11.00
More about Nasha
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Michi Ramen

6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.5 (1324 reviews)
Takeout
Curry (Pork)$8.95
Spiced gravy with tonkotsu broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
Curry Gravy$5.50
Spiced gravy with respective broth, pork, chicken or potatoes, peas and carrots (16 fl oz)
Curry (Chicken)$8.95
Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
More about Michi Ramen
Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side beef curry$6.00
beef curry (contains gluten)
Beef Curry w/Protein Choice$18.00
traditional japanese curry with your choice of potato croquettes, pork katsu, chicken katsu, aji fry or ebi fry (contains gluten)
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen

