Curry in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve curry
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)
|$11.25
a 13 oz bowl with a medley of sesame tofu, broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)
|Curry Chickpea Salad Wrap NEW!! (V)
|$9.25
Red Curry Chickpea Chicken Chick'n Salad
wrapped in a Phonecia Bakery pita with pickled red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomatoes,. served with one side
You can add sesame tofu cubes for $1.00
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Curry Ramen
|$12.00
Shrimp, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions in Curry Broth
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Green Curry
|$16.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
|Yellow Curry
|$16.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
|Tofu Curry Bowl
|$12.00
Crispy tofu, yellow onion, walnuts, rice, assorted vegetables, fukujinzuke
|Japanese Style Curry
|$4.00
Golden curry.
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|R4: Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$10.95
Yellow curry fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, green peas, bell peppers seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Curry Sauce
|$4.00
8 oz. cup
|Chicken Curry
|$9.95
Spicy. White meat chicken, yellow onions, peas and carrots, yellow curry sauce.
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Large Curry Chicken Salad (Pint)
|$15.50
Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple
|Cup Of Curry Lentil
|$5.25
|Bowl Of Curry Lentil
|$7.00
Biryani & Co.
11150 Research Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Curry
|$14.99
Bone in chicken cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk(most popular)
|Ankapur Very spicy chicken curry
|$14.99
Very Spicy Bone in chicken gravy. Ankapur is a region name famous for their spicy chili.
|Goat Curry
|$15.99
Bone in goat cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Viet Coco Curry
|$12.50
By far one of mom's best noodle soups. Vermicelli in a rich earthy curry broth with chicken, carrots, and yams.
|Red Curry BUN
|$10.00
|Thai Red Curry
|$10.50
Sway
3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|red duck curry
|$36.00
|green curry (gf/v)
|$26.00
fried tofu, coconut milk, seasonal local vegetables, charred tomatillo, serrano pepper, thai basil
served with jasmine rice
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
|Crispy Tofu Curry Bowl
|$12.00
Crispy tofu, onions and walnuts with grilled vegetables and curry over rice.
Patika
100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin
|Curried Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|House Curry Cup
|$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Michi Ramen
8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin
|Curry Gravy
|$5.50
Spiced gravy with respective broth, pork, chicken or potatoes, peas and carrots (16 fl oz)
|Curry (Veggie)
|$8.95
Spiced gravy with veggie broth, diced potatoes, broccoli, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
|Curry (Pork)
|$8.95
Spiced gravy with tonkotsu broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|CHICKEN KATSU CURRY
|$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
|TONKATSU CURRY
|$15.95
Tonkatsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with assorted vegetables.
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Red Curry
"Kaeng Ped" Spicy w/ the flavor of dried chilies & fresh Thai basil.
dried chilies & fresh Thai basil. Dried red chilies give the curry a smoky & complex flavor. Almost as spicy as green curry.
Curry paste ingredients: chili pepper, garlic, shallot, salt, lemongrass, sugar, kaffir lime, galangal, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom)
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
|Panang Curry
A creamy saucy curry w/ nutmeg, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil and choice of protein. This curry comes with double meat and no veggies.
All of our curries are coconut milk based,
A creamier no-veggie curry with dry spices, kaffir lime leaves. It is still a red curry based curry with spices like cardamom. It is spicier than Panang. Choice of meat.
Curry paste ingredients: dried red chilis, garlic, shallots, lemongrass, sugar, salt, kaffir lime, galangal, spices (coriander, cumin, cardamom, bay leaves)
|Green Curry
The Grey Market - Austin
501 Brazos Street, Austin
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
apples, raisins, cilantro
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Thai yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Traditional Thai red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, bell peppers, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|SET-Katsu Chicken with curry
|$16.75
|Side Curry Sauce
|$3.00
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Curry Quinoa Side, GF
|$4.00
Warm quinoa cooked with curry spices, sunflower seeds, raisins and fresh ginger.
Gluten, soy, nut and oil free.
|Pumpkin Curry Quinoa, GF, OIL-FREE
|$14.00
with roasted sweet potatoes, steamed kale & toasted
pumpkin seeds. Gluten and soy free and oil free.
Bento Picnic Catering
2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Chicken Curry
|$68.00
Antibiotic-Free Chicken Breast, Carrot & Potato in Turmeric Coconut Curry Sauce (Serves 8-10) Whole30, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free
|House Curry Cup
|$5.00
Turmeric Coconut Curry w/ Cauliflower, Carrot, Potato & Green Onion (Whole30, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free)
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Curry Lime Kale Salad
|$17.00
Lacinato Kale . Curry Lime Dressing . Hard Boiled Egg . Pickled Onion . Apricot . Bell Pepper . Cucumber . Red Cabbage . Pepitas .
**contains seeds
|Coconut Curry Broth
Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Curry Shrimp
|$16.00
|Stir Fried Curry Noodles
|$14.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
|Yellow Curry Chicken
|$15.00
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Xao Lan - Coconut Curry Stir-fry
|$14.95
Coconut milk curry stir-fry with napa cabbage, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan) 💥new🍜💥
|$13.50
Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions
*Contains Tree Nuts 🌰
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
|#9 Curry Nu Skool BROTH
|$5.00
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian served over rice
|#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan) 💥new🍜💥
|$13.50
Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions
*Contains Tree Nuts 🌰
Michi Ramen
6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Curry (Pork)
|$8.95
Spiced gravy with tonkotsu broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
|Curry Gravy
|$5.50
Spiced gravy with respective broth, pork, chicken or potatoes, peas and carrots (16 fl oz)
|Curry (Chicken)
|$8.95
Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
