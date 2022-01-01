Curry chicken in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve curry chicken

Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$9.95
Spicy. White meat chicken, yellow onions, peas and carrots, yellow curry sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Curry Chicken Salad (Pint)$15.50
Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple
Small Curry Chicken Salad (1/2 Pint)$8.50
Chicken Salad with Curry, Grapes, Walnuts and Apple
More about Food! Food!
Biryani & Co. image

 

Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$14.99
Bone in chicken cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk(most popular)
Ankapur Very spicy chicken curry$14.99
Very Spicy Bone in chicken gravy. Ankapur is a region name famous for their spicy chili.
Andhra Spicy Chicken Curry$14.99
Cooked bone-in chicken with South Indian homemade species
More about Biryani & Co.
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

 

Patika

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Wrap$9.00
curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Michi Ramen

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry (Chicken)$8.95
Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
More about Michi Ramen
Item pic

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU CURRY$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Consumer pic

 

The Grey Market - Austin

501 Brazos Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Sandwich$8.00
apples, raisins, cilantro
More about The Grey Market - Austin
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry$16.75
More about Sugar Pine
Item pic

 

Bento Picnic Catering

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$68.00
Antibiotic-Free Chicken Breast, Carrot & Potato in Turmeric Coconut Curry Sauce (Serves 8-10) Whole30, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free
More about Bento Picnic Catering
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry Chicken$15.00
More about Dong Nai
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard
More about Sala and betty
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Michi Ramen

6519 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.5 (1324 reviews)
Takeout
Curry (Chicken)$8.95
Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
More about Michi Ramen
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Saigon Curry Chicken$10.50
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Saigon Curry Chicken$10.50
More about Pho Thai Son
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
71. Red Curry Chicken$14.95
73. Yellow Curry Chicken$14.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Saigon Curry Chicken$10.50
More about Pho Thai Son
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
71. Red Curry Chicken$14.95
73. Yellow Curry Chicken$14.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St
Item pic

 

Michi Ramen

3005 S. Lamar D-114B, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry (Chicken)$8.95
Spiced gravy with chicken broth, diced pork, peas, carrots and fukujinzuke pickled vegetables
More about Michi Ramen

