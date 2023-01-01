Curry goat in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve curry goat
Biryani Garden
12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190, Austin
|Goat Curry (Village Style)
|$16.99
(Tender goat meat cooked with a blend of aromatic spices, onions, tomatoes, and garlic)
Biryani & Co.
11150 Research Blvd, Austin
|Goat Curry
|$15.99
Bone in goat cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk
|Andhra Spicy Goat Curry
|$15.99
Cooked bone-in goat with South Indian homemade species