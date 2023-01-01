Dolma in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve dolma
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Single Dolma
|$0.99
|(6) Dolma
|$5.99
Stuffed Grape Leaves: A vegetarian favorite- A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, and chopped onions, hand-rolled in grape leaves, steamed and topped with extra-virgin olive oil. (served with tzatziki sauce)
|(12) Dolma
|$9.99
The Halal Project
917 West 12th Street, Austin
|Dolma
|$3.99
Stuffed grape leaves.