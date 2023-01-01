Dolma in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Dolma$0.99
(6) Dolma$5.99
Stuffed Grape Leaves: A vegetarian favorite- A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, and chopped onions, hand-rolled in grape leaves, steamed and topped with extra-virgin olive oil. (served with tzatziki sauce)
(12) Dolma$9.99
Stuffed Grape Leaves: A vegetarian favorite- A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, and chopped onions, hand-rolled in grape leaves, steamed and topped with extra-virgin olive oil. (served with tzatziki sauce)
Main pic

 

The Halal Project

917 West 12th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dolma$3.99
Stuffed grape leaves.
Opa! image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Opa! - 2050 S. Lamar Blvd

2050 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dolmas$9.75
