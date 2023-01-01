Dum biryani in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about Biryani Garden
Biryani Garden
12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190, Austin
|Veg Dum Biryani (Family)
|$34.65
(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)
|Kachi Goat Dum Biryani (Family)
|$44.45
(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)
|Kachi Goat Dum Biryani
|$17.99
(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)
More about New Sitara Indian Restaurant
New Sitara Indian Restaurant
1779 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch
|Sitara Dum Chicken Biryani
|$13.99
House special