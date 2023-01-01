Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Austin

Austin restaurants that serve dum biryani

Biryani Garden

12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veg Dum Biryani (Family)$34.65
(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)
Kachi Goat Dum Biryani (Family)$44.45
(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)
Kachi Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
(Cooked with Basmati rice & Spices, Garnished & Served with the family pack comes with Appetizer and Dessert)
New Sitara Indian Restaurant

1779 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sitara Dum Chicken Biryani$13.99
House special
Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Dum Biryani$16.49
Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Veg Dum Biryani$11.99
