Dumplings in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve dumplings
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Shrimp Chive Dumpling
|$7.00
|Scallop Dumpling
|$12.00
|Chicken Dumpling
|$11.00
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|A8: Fried Dumplings (6 pieces)
|$7.95
Fried wonton skin stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, and bamboo shoots. Served with sweet and sour black sauce.
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Wild Boar Fried Dumplings
|$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Pan Fried Dumplings (6)
|$5.95
|Steam Dumplings (6)
|$5.95
|(2oz) Dumpling Sauce
|$0.75
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Wonton Dumplings Soup
|$9.00
|Spicy Wonton Dumplings Soup
|$9.50
hi wings
2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin
|Dumpling (8)
|$5.99
8 pieces dumpling deep fried in oil providing you a different texture than traditional half fried dumplings.
Buzz Mill Coffee
1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin
|Pan Fried Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
5 panfried pork dumplings. Made with Beyond sausage, napa cabbage, ginger and green onion. Served with dumpling sauce. (vegan)
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Sweet Potato Dumpling Combo (5)
|$10.99
|Frozen Pork and Cabbage Dumplings (12)
|$9.29
12 frozen pork and cabbage dumplings. Fully cooked, ready-to-eat in 5 minutes.
|Frozen Chicken Basil Dumplings (12)
|$9.29
12 frozen chicken basil dumplings. Fully cooked, ready-to-eat in 5 minutes.
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Pork Dumpling (7)
|$7.00
Pork dumplings to your liking.
|Veggie Dumplings (7)
|$7.00
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Frozen Vegetable Dumplings (5)
|$10.00
carrot, mushroom, corn, asparagus, bamboo shoot, scallion, ginger, garlic, soy, and sesame oil
cooking instructions included
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.00
|Frozen Chicken Dumplings (5)
|$10.00
chicken thigh, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil
cooking instructions included
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.00
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Pork+Shrimp Dumplings
|$12.00
Niman Ranch Berkshire pork, gulf shrimp, ponzu, salsa macha, mayu
|Spinach & Tofu Dumplings (v)
|$10.00
Cashew cheese, candied cashew, cilantro red curry oil
|Barbacoa Dumplings
|$12.00
Barbacoa stuffed dumplings, sweet and tangy guava sauce, shiraga
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|30 Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling (6)-雞肉煎餃
|$12.00
|18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包
|$7.25
|29. Pan Fried Pork Dumpling (6)-煎菜肉鍋貼
|$12.00
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|12. Ginger-Chili Oil Dumplings
|$14.00
Pork, Shrimp, Water Chestnuts, Herbs
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling
|$12.00
|Shanghai Soup Dumpling
|$13.00
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包
|$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
|Spicy Lobster Dumpling **
|$12.30
Guacemole Topped with lobster dumpling, jalapeño, masago and sweet spicy sauce.
|Veggie Dumpling (4) 芹香菜饺
|$7.00
Seasonal vegetable in gluten free wrapper
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|7. Steamed Pork Dumpling (5)
|$6.95
|7. Fried Pork Dumpling (5)
|$6.95
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Pan Sear Basil Chicken Dumpling
|$13.00
|Steam Veggie Dumpling
|$12.00
|Shanghai Soup Dumpling
|$13.00
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
(6) Ground pork, cabbage, and onion dumplings. Steamed or fried. Served with ginger soy sauce. *Contains gluten.
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.50
|Veg Dumplings
|$6.50
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Steamed Dumplings
|$7.00
|Crispy Fried Dumpling
|$7.00
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Fried Dumplings
|$6.50
Pork or Veggie fried dumplings.
Pho MPH - 1st St
3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin
|7. Steamed Pork Dumpling (5)
|$6.95
|7. Fried Pork Dumpling (5)
|$6.95
Little Wu - Fareground
111 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Chicken Dumplings (3)
|$7.00
3 steamed dumplings with chicken thigh, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil
|Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (3)
|$8.00
3 soup dumplings -- pork shoulder, ginger, garlic, scallions, red vinegar, sesame oil