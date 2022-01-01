Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve dumplings

Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Chive Dumpling$7.00
Scallop Dumpling$12.00
Chicken Dumpling$11.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A8: Fried Dumplings (6 pieces)$7.95
Fried wonton skin stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, and bamboo shoots. Served with sweet and sour black sauce.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Wild Boar Fried Dumplings image

 

Goodall's at Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Boar Fried Dumplings$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
More about Goodall's at Hotel Ella
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Fried Dumplings (6)$5.95
Steam Dumplings (6)$5.95
(2oz) Dumpling Sauce$0.75
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Dumplings Soup$9.00
Spicy Wonton Dumplings Soup$9.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

 

hi wings

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dumpling (8)$5.99
8 pieces dumpling deep fried in oil providing you a different texture than traditional half fried dumplings.
More about hi wings
Buzz Mill Coffee image

 

Buzz Mill Coffee

1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$8.00
5 panfried pork dumplings. Made with Beyond sausage, napa cabbage, ginger and green onion. Served with dumpling sauce. (vegan)
More about Buzz Mill Coffee
Item pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Dumpling Combo (5)$10.99
Frozen Pork and Cabbage Dumplings (12)$9.29
12 frozen pork and cabbage dumplings. Fully cooked, ready-to-eat in 5 minutes.
Frozen Chicken Basil Dumplings (12)$9.29
12 frozen chicken basil dumplings. Fully cooked, ready-to-eat in 5 minutes.
More about Lotus Chinese
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Dumpling (7)$7.00
Pork dumplings to your liking.
Veggie Dumplings (7)$7.00
More about Dong Nai
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Vegetable Dumplings (5)$10.00
carrot, mushroom, corn, asparagus, bamboo shoot, scallion, ginger, garlic, soy, and sesame oil
cooking instructions included
Vegetable Dumplings$8.00
Frozen Chicken Dumplings (5)$10.00
chicken thigh, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil
cooking instructions included
More about Wu Chow
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Dumplings$8.00
Pork Dumplings$8.00
More about Pho With Us
Pork+Shrimp Dumplings image

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork+Shrimp Dumplings$12.00
Niman Ranch Berkshire pork, gulf shrimp, ponzu, salsa macha, mayu
Spinach & Tofu Dumplings (v)$10.00
Cashew cheese, candied cashew, cilantro red curry oil
Barbacoa Dumplings$12.00
Barbacoa stuffed dumplings, sweet and tangy guava sauce, shiraga
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
30 Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling (6)-雞肉煎餃$12.00
18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包$7.25
29. Pan Fried Pork Dumpling (6)-煎菜肉鍋貼$12.00
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12. Ginger-Chili Oil Dumplings$14.00
Pork, Shrimp, Water Chestnuts, Herbs
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling$12.00
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling$12.00
Shanghai Soup Dumpling$13.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Pork Dumplings image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$8.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包 image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
Spicy Lobster Dumpling **$12.30
Guacemole Topped with lobster dumpling, jalapeño, masago and sweet spicy sauce.
Veggie Dumpling (4) 芹香菜饺$7.00
Seasonal vegetable in gluten free wrapper
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
e4f19d39-4e42-4870-ac18-b75ade6d649a image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7. Steamed Pork Dumpling (5)$6.95
7. Fried Pork Dumpling (5)$6.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Sear Basil Chicken Dumpling$13.00
Steam Veggie Dumpling$12.00
Shanghai Soup Dumpling$13.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pho Craft

3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Dumplings$8.00
(6) Ground pork, cabbage, and onion dumplings. Steamed or fried. Served with ginger soy sauce. *Contains gluten.
More about Pho Craft
Item pic

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Pork Dumplings image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$6.50
Veg Dumplings$6.50
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings$7.00
Crispy Fried Dumpling$7.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dumplings$6.50
Pork or Veggie fried dumplings.
More about Kasian Boil
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7. Steamed Pork Dumpling (5)$6.95
7. Fried Pork Dumpling (5)$6.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St
Item pic

 

Little Wu - Fareground

111 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dumplings (3)$7.00
3 steamed dumplings with chicken thigh, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil
Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (3)$8.00
3 soup dumplings -- pork shoulder, ginger, garlic, scallions, red vinegar, sesame oil
More about Little Wu - Fareground

Map

