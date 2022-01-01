Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve eel

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri$7.00
Eel Roll$9.00
Fresh Water Eel mixed with Eel Sauce, Avocado, Cucumber.
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Eel Sauce
More about Soto Japanese
TenTen image

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
eel sauce$0.50
More about TenTen
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
EEL SAUCE$0.50
Eel Sauce$0.50
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Eel Sauce$1.00
sweeter sauce, with some viscosity to it.
4oz. Eel sauce bottle$4.00
Eel Box$15.00
eel, krab salad inside (contains gluten & shellfish)
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EEL (UNAGI)$6.50
EEL SASHIMI$11.50
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel Cucumber Roll$8.50
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EEL (UNAGI)$6.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Unagi (Freshwater Eel) N$3.75
More about Ebisu

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Taco Salad

Fajitas

Steak Sandwiches

Tonkatsu

Chocolate Lava Cake

Carne Asada Tacos

Caesar Salad

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston