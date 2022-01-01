Eel in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve eel
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
|$7.00
|Eel Roll
|$9.00
Fresh Water Eel mixed with Eel Sauce, Avocado, Cucumber.
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|EEL SAUCE
|$0.50
|Eel Sauce
|$0.50
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Side Eel Sauce
|$1.00
sweeter sauce, with some viscosity to it.
|4oz. Eel sauce bottle
|$4.00
|Eel Box
|$15.00
eel, krab salad inside (contains gluten & shellfish)
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|EEL (UNAGI)
|$6.50
|EEL SASHIMI
|$11.50
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Eel Cucumber Roll
|$8.50
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|EEL (UNAGI)
|$6.50