Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$14.00
English muffin, avocado, tomato, prosciutto, poached eggs, creolaise cause, smashed red potatoes
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Eggs Benedict$14.00
poached eggs, collard greens, sliced pastrami, pickled veg & hollandaise on English muffins
More about Forthright
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$14.00
english muffin, avocado, tomato,
prosciutto, poached eggs, creolaise sauce,
served with smashed red potatoes
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Item pic

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Eggs Benedict$15.00
Toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise,
served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Eggs Benedict Arnold$19.00
Sautéed blue crab cakes topped with poached eggs and Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
More about Cafe Blue

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Baja Fish Tacos

Chili

Steak Salad

Katsu

Honey Chicken

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Mongolian Beef

Seafood Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston