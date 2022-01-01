Egg benedict in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, avocado, tomato, prosciutto, poached eggs, creolaise cause, smashed red potatoes
More about Forthright
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|Pastrami Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
poached eggs, collard greens, sliced pastrami, pickled veg & hollandaise on English muffins
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
english muffin, avocado, tomato,
prosciutto, poached eggs, creolaise sauce,
served with smashed red potatoes
More about Cafe Blue
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
Toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise,
served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
|Eggs Benedict Arnold
|$19.00
Sautéed blue crab cakes topped with poached eggs and Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.