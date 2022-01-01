Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L2: Basil Fried Rice (No egg)$10.50
Basil fried rice with fresh basil, Thai chilis, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Fried Rice$7.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce. (Side Order)
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg and Scallion Fried Rice$8.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Fried Rice$11.00
Fried Egg Rice Plate$10.00
3 Fried Egg served with broken rice and side salad.
More about Dong Nai
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRESH Truffle Egg Fried Rice$33.00
Truffle Egg Fried Rice$18.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant

