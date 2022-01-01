Egg fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve egg fried rice
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|L2: Basil Fried Rice (No egg)
|$10.50
Basil fried rice with fresh basil, Thai chilis, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Egg Fried Rice
|$7.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce. (Side Order)
More about Lotus Chinese
NOODLES
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Egg and Scallion Fried Rice
|$8.99
More about Dong Nai
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Fried Egg Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Fried Egg Rice Plate
|$10.00
3 Fried Egg served with broken rice and side salad.