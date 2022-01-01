Egg noodle soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve egg noodle soup
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Egg Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Egg Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|196. Chicken Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Ga
|$14.70
|192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh
|$13.70
Only Wonton
|194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu
|$14.70
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Egg Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.