Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg noodle soup in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve egg noodle soup

Item pic

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Noodle Soup$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Noodle Soup$11.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
196. Chicken Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Ga$14.70
192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh$13.70
Only Wonton
194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu$14.70
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Item pic

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Noodle Soup$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
195. Vegrtarian Tofu Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Chay$12.70
194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu$14.70
192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh$13.70
Only Wonton
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Teriyaki Salmon

Mahi Mahi

Shrimp Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Cookie Dough

Cobbler

French Onion Soup

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston