Egg rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve egg rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Egg Rolls$5.00
Four egg rolls with a side of sweet chili sauce
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll (1)$1.50
Veg. Egg Roll (1)$1.50
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$4.00
More about Me Con Bistro
Veggie Egg Roll (1) image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Egg Roll (1)$4.50
(v) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Egg Rolls (3)$5.50
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
More about PhoNatic
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1 dozen Vegetarian Egg Rolls (no minimum order)$22.00
Vegetarian Egg Rolls-Not Gluten Free$4.93
Not gluten free. Cabbage, fungus mushrooms, celery, soy sauces, and eggs.
Egg rolls are fried items, we do not serve fresh spring rolls. Two small Egg rolls are made with glass noodles (or bean thread noodles), dried fungus mushrooms (or wood ear mushrooms), cabbage, celery, black pepper, light and dark soy sauce, sugar, eggs, and vegetable oil. The ingredients are stirred fry together and then rolled in\tnon-gluten free (contain wheat flour) wrappers and then deep-fried to order. It is served with sweet and sour sauce (sugar, water, white vinegar, garlic and dried Thai chilies)
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Cabbage, celery, cilantro, fungus mushrooms, bean thread noodles(glass noodles), dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, soybean oil, garlic, EGGS.
\t\t\t\t\t
Served with sweet and sour sauce: Vinegar, salt, sugar, thai chilies, garlic, water.
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

 

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kin Zen Egg Roll (2 pcs)$4.25
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with bean thread noodles, cabbage, and fungus mushrooms. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Donut Sandwich: Bacon, Egg, Sausage, and Cheese$5.99
More about Donut Taco Palace
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$3.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Fried Egg Rolls$3.00
More about Dong Nai
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED BEET AND CARROT EGG ROLLS$9.25
Lettuce, Mint, Basil, Jicama, Orange Sweet and Sour Sauce
More about Sala and betty
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
13. Fried Chicken Egg Roll (2)-炸雞肉春捲$5.50
12. Fried Veggie Egg Roll (2)-炸素菜春捲$5.25
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Veggie Egg Roll image

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Egg Roll$4.50
(Vegetarian) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake Mushroom | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette | one per order.
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

 

Hotel Vegas Concession Stand

1500 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese on a Roll$8.00
Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Toasted Sour Duck Bun, Everything Seasoning, & Chili Mayo
More about Hotel Vegas Concession Stand
Fried Egg Roll image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Egg Roll$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Fried Egg Roll image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Egg Roll$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Egg Roll/ Them cha gio$2.50
136. Egg Roll - Bun Cha Gio$12.50
5. Vietnamese Egg Rolls (3)$7.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
Chicken Taro Egg Roll$9.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin image

 

5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

7032 Wood Hollow, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
5280 CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS$10.99
the amazing taste of our cheeseburger all rolled up in a cripsy fried eggroll wrapper, served with 5280 sauce.
More about 5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
Item pic

 

Pho Craft

3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
(2) Vietnamese egg rolls with taro, carrot, mushroom, and glass noodles, in wheat wrapper and deep fried. Served with lettuce, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, and fish sauce. *Contains gluten. *Vegetarian
More about Pho Craft
Chã Giò - Egg Roll image

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chã Giò - Egg Roll$5.25
4 Egg rolls made with pork and shrimp
More about Banh Mi Galang
Fried Egg Roll image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Egg Roll$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Chicken Egg Rolls (2)$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
More about Kasian Boil
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
136. Egg Roll - Bun Cha Gio$12.50
12. Vegetarian Egg Rolls (3)$7.50
5. Vietnamese Egg Rolls (3)$7.50
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

