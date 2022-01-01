Egg rolls in Austin

Not gluten free. Cabbage, fungus mushrooms, celery, soy sauces, and eggs.

Egg rolls are fried items, we do not serve fresh spring rolls. Two small Egg rolls are made with glass noodles (or bean thread noodles), dried fungus mushrooms (or wood ear mushrooms), cabbage, celery, black pepper, light and dark soy sauce, sugar, eggs, and vegetable oil. The ingredients are stirred fry together and then rolled in\tnon-gluten free (contain wheat flour) wrappers and then deep-fried to order. It is served with sweet and sour sauce (sugar, water, white vinegar, garlic and dried Thai chilies)

\t\t\t\t\t

Ingredients: Cabbage, celery, cilantro, fungus mushrooms, bean thread noodles(glass noodles), dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, soybean oil, garlic, EGGS.

\t\t\t\t\t

Served with sweet and sour sauce: Vinegar, salt, sugar, thai chilies, garlic, water.

