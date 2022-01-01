Egg rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve egg rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Vegetable Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Four egg rolls with a side of sweet chili sauce
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Egg Roll (1)
|$1.50
|Veg. Egg Roll (1)
|$1.50
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Egg Rolls
|$4.00
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Veggie Egg Roll (1)
|$4.50
(v) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (3)
|$5.50
|Pork Egg Rolls (2)
|$5.00
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|1 dozen Vegetarian Egg Rolls (no minimum order)
|$22.00
|Vegetarian Egg Rolls-Not Gluten Free
|$4.93
Not gluten free. Cabbage, fungus mushrooms, celery, soy sauces, and eggs.
Egg rolls are fried items, we do not serve fresh spring rolls. Two small Egg rolls are made with glass noodles (or bean thread noodles), dried fungus mushrooms (or wood ear mushrooms), cabbage, celery, black pepper, light and dark soy sauce, sugar, eggs, and vegetable oil. The ingredients are stirred fry together and then rolled in\tnon-gluten free (contain wheat flour) wrappers and then deep-fried to order. It is served with sweet and sour sauce (sugar, water, white vinegar, garlic and dried Thai chilies)
Ingredients: Cabbage, celery, cilantro, fungus mushrooms, bean thread noodles(glass noodles), dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, soybean oil, garlic, EGGS.
Served with sweet and sour sauce: Vinegar, salt, sugar, thai chilies, garlic, water.
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin
|Kin Zen Egg Roll (2 pcs)
|$4.25
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with bean thread noodles, cabbage, and fungus mushrooms. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Cinnamon Roll Donut Sandwich: Bacon, Egg, Sausage, and Cheese
|$5.99
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|FRIED BEET AND CARROT EGG ROLLS
|$9.25
Lettuce, Mint, Basil, Jicama, Orange Sweet and Sour Sauce
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|13. Fried Chicken Egg Roll (2)-炸雞肉春捲
|$5.50
|12. Fried Veggie Egg Roll (2)-炸素菜春捲
|$5.25
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Taro Egg Roll
|$9.00
Hotel Vegas Concession Stand
1500 E. 6th St., Austin
|Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$8.00
Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Toasted Sour Duck Bun, Everything Seasoning, & Chili Mayo
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Fried Egg Roll
|$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Extra Egg Roll/ Them cha gio
|$2.50
|136. Egg Roll - Bun Cha Gio
|$12.50
|5. Vietnamese Egg Rolls (3)
|$7.50
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Chicken Taro Egg Roll
|$9.00
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
7032 Wood Hollow, Austin
|5280 CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS
|$10.99
the amazing taste of our cheeseburger all rolled up in a cripsy fried eggroll wrapper, served with 5280 sauce.
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Fried Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.00
(2) Vietnamese egg rolls with taro, carrot, mushroom, and glass noodles, in wheat wrapper and deep fried. Served with lettuce, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, and fish sauce. *Contains gluten. *Vegetarian
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Chã Giò - Egg Roll
|$5.25
4 Egg rolls made with pork and shrimp
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Fried Egg Roll
|$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Veggie Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
|Chicken Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.