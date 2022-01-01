Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve enchiladas

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
Beef Enchiladas$14.93
Two beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
Cheese Enchiladas$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
More about Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Tejana Enchilada$15.99
slow roasted chicken tinga, ranchero cream sauce, jack cheese, fried egg, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Tio Chon Enchiladas$10.75
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Single Enchilada$3.75
Poblano Crema Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH$10.99
Enchiladas Poblanas$11.99
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$10.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchilada suiza$11.45
Beef Fajita Enchilada$11.25
Cheese enchilada$10.25
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Tio Chon Enchiladas$10.75
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Single Enchilada$3.75
Poblano Crema Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request
More about Maudie's Too
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Enchilada Plate$6.00
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$9.95
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE ENCHILADA$1.75
Cheese Enchilada Plate$7.50
two cheese enchiladas topped w/our homemade red sauce served with rice and beans
Beef Enchilada Plate$9.25
two beef enchiladas topped w/our homemade red sauce served with rice and beans
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
The Hot Mess (Enchilada Burger)$12.50
A white cheddar covered JewBoy patty resting on minced onions. Next, we take a corn tortilla, flash fry it and cover it in house made red enchilada sauce then place it, and an over-easy fired egg right on top of the burger.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Beef Fajita Enchiladas$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Mixto Enchiladas$13.50
Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero
More about Serranos
43297b49-a7e4-4101-9fdc-bc116a474c53 image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Enchiladas Nortenas Plate$17.10
Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#1 Footlong Enchilada$11.95
Beef Enchilada topped with Chile con Carne & Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Chicken Enchilada Dinner$13.95
Two chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Gluten-free.
#2 Enchilada / Taco$11.95
One Beef Enchilada topped with Chile con Carne & Cheese, one crispy Beef Taco topped with our Tomato Vinaigrette sauce. Served with Spanish Rice Refried Beans.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Beef Pipeline Enchilada$15.99
Fajita steak & Monterey jack rolled in fresh corn tortillas, topped in guajillo sauce, served with rice & refried beans
Cheese Pipeline Enchilada$9.99
Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada$14.50
Roasted chicken breast & Monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with
rice & refried beans.
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Enchiladas Nortenas Plate$14.25
Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja
Holy Mole Vegan Enchiladas Plate$14.25
Homemade seitan chick'n filled corn tortilla enchilandas, topped with vegan mole
Enchilada (each)
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Solo Enchilada Queso$3.85
Enchiladas$9.95
More about Pueblo Viejo
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh beef enchiladas.
Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas.
Cheese Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas.
More about El Patio
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Tejana Enchilada$15.99
slow roasted chicken tinga, ranchero cream sauce, jack cheese, fried egg, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Flores on the Bend image

 

Flores on the Bend

5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$11.99
Ala Carte Enchilada$3.99
Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH$11.99
More about Flores on the Bend
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Enchilada Casserole$8.75
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Enchilada Plate$17.50
Brisket Enchilada Plate with El Dorado Cafe Poblano Sauce. Served with Brisket Pinto Beans & Spanish Rice.
More about Stiles Switch
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$9.95
Two enchiladas, stuffed with one choice of meat and monterrey cheese, topped with green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, queso fresco and served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verde$13.99
Enchiladas Texanas$12.99
Cowboy Enchiladas$14.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Tio Chon Enchiladas$10.75
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
Single Enchilada$3.75
Poblano Crema Enchiladas$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request
More about Maudie's Milagro
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Tex-Mex Enchilada Platter$17.00
3 Jack cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Enchilada Plate
Mole Enchiladas$13.00
Adobo Pork, Jack Cheese, Red Mole Sauce, Sesame Seeds, White Rice, Black Beans
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$18.50
chipotle ranchero sauce, spanish rice, feta, cilantro avocado crema
Chicken Enchiladas$18.50
chipotle ranchero sauce, spanish rice, feta, cilantro avocado crema
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADA FRIES$6.50
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

