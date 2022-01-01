Enchiladas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve enchiladas
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
|Beef Enchiladas
|$14.93
Two beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Tejana Enchilada
|$15.99
slow roasted chicken tinga, ranchero cream sauce, jack cheese, fried egg, veggie-studded rice, black beans
|Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Tio Chon Enchiladas
|$10.75
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Single Enchilada
|$3.75
|Poblano Crema Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH
|$10.99
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$11.99
|Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
|$10.99
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Enchilada suiza
|$11.45
|Beef Fajita Enchilada
|$11.25
|Cheese enchilada
|$10.25
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Tio Chon Enchiladas
|$10.75
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Single Enchilada
|$3.75
|Poblano Crema Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Kids Enchilada Plate
|$6.00
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Enchiladas
|$9.95
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|SIDE ENCHILADA
|$1.75
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$7.50
two cheese enchiladas topped w/our homemade red sauce served with rice and beans
|Beef Enchilada Plate
|$9.25
two beef enchiladas topped w/our homemade red sauce served with rice and beans
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|The Hot Mess (Enchilada Burger)
|$12.50
A white cheddar covered JewBoy patty resting on minced onions. Next, we take a corn tortilla, flash fry it and cover it in house made red enchilada sauce then place it, and an over-easy fired egg right on top of the burger.
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Beef Fajita Enchiladas
|$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Mixto Enchiladas
|$13.50
Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Vegan Enchiladas Nortenas Plate
|$17.10
Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|#1 Footlong Enchilada
|$11.95
Beef Enchilada topped with Chile con Carne & Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$13.95
Two chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Gluten-free.
|#2 Enchilada / Taco
|$11.95
One Beef Enchilada topped with Chile con Carne & Cheese, one crispy Beef Taco topped with our Tomato Vinaigrette sauce. Served with Spanish Rice Refried Beans.
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Fajita Beef Pipeline Enchilada
|$15.99
Fajita steak & Monterey jack rolled in fresh corn tortillas, topped in guajillo sauce, served with rice & refried beans
|Cheese Pipeline Enchilada
|$9.99
|Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada
|$14.50
Roasted chicken breast & Monterey jack in corn tortillas topped with queso blanco sauce & guajillo drizzle, served with
rice & refried beans.
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan Enchiladas Nortenas Plate
|$14.25
Soy-rizo and tofu filled corn tortilla enchiladas, topped with cascabel salsa roja
|Holy Mole Vegan Enchiladas Plate
|$14.25
Homemade seitan chick'n filled corn tortilla enchilandas, topped with vegan mole
|Enchilada (each)
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Solo Enchilada Queso
|$3.85
|Enchiladas
|$9.95
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Beef Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh beef enchiladas.
|Chicken Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh chicken enchiladas.
|Cheese Enchilada
Your choice of 1,2, or 3 fresh cheese enchiladas.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Tejana Enchilada
|$15.99
slow roasted chicken tinga, ranchero cream sauce, jack cheese, fried egg, veggie-studded rice, black beans
|Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
Flores on the Bend
5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin
|Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
|$11.99
|Ala Carte Enchilada
|$3.99
|Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH
|$11.99
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
Food! Food!
2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Beef Enchilada Casserole
|$8.75
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$17.50
Brisket Enchilada Plate with El Dorado Cafe Poblano Sauce. Served with Brisket Pinto Beans & Spanish Rice.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Enchiladas
|$9.95
Two enchiladas, stuffed with one choice of meat and monterrey cheese, topped with green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, queso fresco and served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Enchiladas Verde
|$13.99
|Enchiladas Texanas
|$12.99
|Cowboy Enchiladas
|$14.99
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Tio Chon Enchiladas
|$10.75
2 cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, diced onions, ranchero sauce, queso, lettuce & tomatoes Served with rice & beans upon request (no charge)
|Single Enchilada
|$3.75
|Poblano Crema Enchiladas
|$11.00
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce, tomatillo-avocado sauce. lettuce & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans upon request
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Big Tex-Mex Enchilada Platter
|$17.00
3 Jack cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, served with spanish rice and refried beans.
|Enchilada Plate
|Mole Enchiladas
|$13.00
Adobo Pork, Jack Cheese, Red Mole Sauce, Sesame Seeds, White Rice, Black Beans
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.50
chipotle ranchero sauce, spanish rice, feta, cilantro avocado crema
