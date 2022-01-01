Fajita salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fajita salad
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$13.95
|Beef Fajita Salad
|$14.95
|Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Our traditional recipe from Tijuana with chicken fajita, romaine lettuce, corn tortilla strips and grated parmesan cheese GF