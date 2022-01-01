Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve fajita salad

Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Salad$13.95
Beef Fajita Salad$14.95
Chicken Fajita Caesar Salad$14.95
Our traditional recipe from Tijuana with chicken fajita, romaine lettuce, corn tortilla strips and grated parmesan cheese GF
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Banner pic

 

TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Salad$14.99
Steak or chicken, bell pepper, black beans, lettuce, corn, tomato, rice, guacamole and mozzarella cheese. Served with green sauce.
More about TACO MARGARITA

