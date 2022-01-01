Fajitas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fajitas
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo
|$11.95
marinated and roasted portabello mushrooms seared with zucchini medallions, red onions, and garlic, with sides of freshly made pico de gallo, shredded lettuce tortillas, beans, and either chipotle pecan pesto(v), or house salsa.
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla
|$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
|Beef Fajita & Greens
|$14.00
Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
|Combo Fajitas for 1
|$15.00
Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Fajitas & Queso
|$60.00
|Mix Fajitas (2)
|$27.99
|Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita
|$15.99
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Chicken fajita plate
|$13.85
|Beef Fajita Enchilada
|$11.25
|Beef fajita taco
|$4.25
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Beef Fajita & Greens
|$14.00
Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
|Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla
|$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
|Combo Fajitas for 1
|$15.00
Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|SIDE BEEF FAJITA
|$2.25
|SIDE CHICKEN FAJITA
|$2.25
|Shrimp And Fajita Plate
|$12.95
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Beef Fajita Enchiladas
|$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Beef/Chicken Fajita for 2
|$36.00
Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|#11 Fajita Plate
|$11.95
Choice of Certified Angus Beef or Chicken Fajita w/Grilled Onions & Peppers. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Flour Tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$15.50
|Fajita Quesadilla w/grilled onion, tomato, and bell peppers
|$12.95
Monterey Jack and American cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Fajitas for Two
|$34.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or beggies with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas
|Fajitas for One
|$21.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or veggies with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Thai BBQ Fajitas for 1
|$15.99
For One:
Your choice of protein tossed Thai peppers, grilled onions & bell peppers glazed with our Thai BBQ sauce, served with our Polynesian plum sauce,
escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & thai peanut sauce
Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
|Shiner Bock Fajitas for 2
|$26.49
For Two:
Your choice of protein marinated in Shiner Bock & tossed with grilled onions & bell peppers.
Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
|Hawaiian Fajitas for 2
|$27.99
For Two:
Your choice of protein tossed in Polynesian plum sauce with red bell peppers, green onions & grilled pineapple
Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan Veggie Fajitas Plate
|$16.50
Seitan strip sauteed with soy sauce, onion, tomatoe, mushroom &bell pepper. Included 2 tortillas
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Beef Fajitas
|$19.50
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
|Combo Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
|Chicken Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Fajitas for Two
|$34.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or beggies with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas
|Fajitas for One
|$21.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or veggies with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|BEEF FAJITA NACHOS
|$14.79
|CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS
|$13.99
|Kid's Beef Fajita Taco
|$7.25
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Beef Fajita & Greens
|$14.00
Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
|Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla
|$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
|Fajita Family Kit
|$60.00
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
ZIKI
2118 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Basil Fajita Chicken Bowl (GF)
|$14.00
Basil Fajita Chicken, Yellow Rice, Chipotle ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Crispy Chickpeas. Gluten-Free.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Lunch Fajita Plate
|$15.00
|Veggie Fajitas
|$16.00
Nopalitos, mushrooms, rajas, jack cheese. Served with black beans.
|Kid's Beef Fajita Taco
|$4.50
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$4.50
|FAJITA SALSAD
|$9.95
chicken or beef
|BEEF FAJITA
|$4.75
Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
1208 E 11th Street, Austin
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.25
grilled chicken, onion, red bell peppers, cheddar
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|FAJITA SALDA
|$9.95
chicken or beef
|EN-FAJITA PLATE
|$11.00
|PORTABELLA FAJITA
|$4.25
Tyson's Tacos
4905 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.25
Chicken fajita, grilled onion, and bell pepper
|Beef Fajita
|$4.99
ribeye, grilled onion, and bell pepper
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|FAJITAS AL CARBON BEEF
|$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
|FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN
|$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
|FAJITAS AL CARBON CHICKEN
|$21.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Fajitas for Two
|$34.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or beggies with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas
|Fajitas for One
|$21.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or veggies with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Beef Fajita
|$5.50
Grilled beef fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.50
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas
|$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
|Fajita TRIO
|$25.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
