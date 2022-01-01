Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo$11.95
marinated and roasted portabello mushrooms seared with zucchini medallions, red onions, and garlic, with sides of freshly made pico de gallo, shredded lettuce tortillas, beans, and either chipotle pecan pesto(v), or house salsa.
Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo$11.95
marinated and roasted portabello mushrooms seared with zucchini medallions, red onions, and garlic, with sides of freshly made pico de gallo, shredded lettuce tortillas, beans, and either chipotle pecan pesto(v), or house salsa.
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Beef Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Combo Fajitas for 1$15.00
Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas & Queso$60.00
Mix Fajitas (2)$27.99
Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita$15.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken fajita plate$13.85
Beef Fajita Enchilada$11.25
Beef fajita taco$4.25
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Item pic

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Combo Fajitas for 1$15.00
Sliced beef & chicken grilled with onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow & green bell peppers. Served rice & beans and lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & cheese and a choice of tortillas
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Fajitas image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE BEEF FAJITA$2.25
SIDE CHICKEN FAJITA$2.25
Shrimp And Fajita Plate$12.95
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Beef Fajita Enchiladas$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Beef/Chicken Fajita for 2$36.00
Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken
More about Serranos
Item pic

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#11 Fajita Plate$11.95
Choice of Certified Angus Beef or Chicken Fajita w/Grilled Onions & Peppers. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Flour Tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Nachos$15.50
Fajita Quesadilla w/grilled onion, tomato, and bell peppers$12.95
Monterey Jack and American cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas for Two$34.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or beggies with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas
Fajitas for One$21.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or veggies with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Thai BBQ Fajitas for 1$15.99
For One:
Your choice of protein tossed Thai peppers, grilled onions & bell peppers glazed with our Thai BBQ sauce, served with our Polynesian plum sauce,
escabeche carrots, pico de gallo & thai peanut sauce
Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Shiner Bock Fajitas for 2$26.49
For Two:
Your choice of protein marinated in Shiner Bock & tossed with grilled onions & bell peppers.
Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
Hawaiian Fajitas for 2$27.99
For Two:
Your choice of protein tossed in Polynesian plum sauce with red bell peppers, green onions & grilled pineapple
Comes with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Try it Vegetarian with zucchini, red bell peppers, carrots, yellow squash & mushrooms
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Veggie Fajitas Plate$16.50
Seitan strip sauteed with soy sauce, onion, tomatoe, mushroom &bell pepper. Included 2 tortillas
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fajitas$19.50
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
Combo Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
Chicken Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
More about El Patio
Flores on the Bend image

 

Flores on the Bend

5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#5 Beef Fajita$8.99
More about Flores on the Bend
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas for Two$34.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or beggies with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas
Fajitas for One$21.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or veggies with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas
More about Waterloo Ice House
Baby Acapulco image

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
BEEF FAJITA NACHOS$14.79
CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
Kid's Beef Fajita Taco$7.25
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fajita & Greens$14.00
Mixed greens, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with jalapeño ranch
Gulf Shrimp Fajita Dilla$13.50
White & yellow cheese, and grilled Gulf shrimp toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico.
Fajita Family Kit$60.00
More about Maudie's Milagro
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Item pic

 

ZIKI

2118 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fajita Chicken Bowl (GF)$14.00
Basil Fajita Chicken, Yellow Rice, Chipotle ZIKI, Garlic Sauce, Fajitas, Cucumber Salsa, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Corn, Crispy Chickpeas. Gluten-Free.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
More about ZIKI
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Fajita Plate$15.00
Veggie Fajitas$16.00
Nopalitos, mushrooms, rajas, jack cheese. Served with black beans.
Kid's Beef Fajita Taco$4.50
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA$4.50
FAJITA SALSAD$9.95
chicken or beef
BEEF FAJITA$4.75
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Main pic

 

Quickie Pickie - 11th Street

1208 E 11th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$4.25
grilled chicken, onion, red bell peppers, cheddar
More about Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FAJITA SALDA$9.95
chicken or beef
EN-FAJITA PLATE$11.00
PORTABELLA FAJITA$4.25
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Item pic

 

Tyson's Tacos

4905 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$4.25
Chicken fajita, grilled onion, and bell pepper
Beef Fajita$4.99
ribeye, grilled onion, and bell pepper
More about Tyson's Tacos
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS AL CARBON BEEF$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
FAJITAS AL CARBON CHICKEN$21.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas for Two$34.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or beggies with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas
Fajitas for One$21.95
Marinated fajita chicken, beef, or veggies with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce & pico de gallo with your choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas
More about Waterloo Ice House
Kesos Tacos image

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Fajita$5.50
Grilled beef fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Chicken Fajita$4.50
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos
Mario's Seafood image

Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Fajita TRIO$25.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about Mario's Seafood
Celis Brewery image

 

Celis Brewery

10001 Metric Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.9 (630 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas Taco$4.00
More about Celis Brewery

