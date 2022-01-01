Falafel salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve falafel salad
More about ZIKI
ZIKI
2118 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Falafel Veggie Salad (V)
|$14.00
Famous Falafel, Arugula, Avocado Jalapeno ZIKI, Beet Hummus, Grilled Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Cucumber Salsa, Crispy Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce Drizzle. Vegetarian.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Make Own Falafel Salad
|$9.45
Fresh Falafel on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin
|Make Own Falafel Salad
|$9.45
Fresh Falafel on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!