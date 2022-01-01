Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Austin

Austin restaurants that serve falafel salad

Item pic

 

ZIKI

2118 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Veggie Salad (V)$14.00
Famous Falafel, Arugula, Avocado Jalapeno ZIKI, Beet Hummus, Grilled Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Cucumber Salsa, Crispy Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce Drizzle. Vegetarian.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
More about ZIKI
Item pic

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Falafel Salad$9.45
Fresh Falafel on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Item pic

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Falafel Salad$9.45
Fresh Falafel on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

